Thierry Henry Recalls Lionel Messi's 'forgotten' Goal That 'defied Logic'

Even at the age of 32, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi continues to amaze football fans with his consistency on the pitch for LaLiga giants Barcelona. Barcelona currently top the LaLiga table as Lionel Messi and co look to wrap up a third consecutive LaLiga title. The Barcelona captain has 24 goals from 31 appearances for Barcelona this season as they remain in contention to advance in the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign. The Lionel Messi goals for Barcelona section reads 627 strikes as of May 2020. Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry turned back the clock to when Lionel Messi scored a stunner against Malaga in the league.

Leo Messi on when Thierry Henry joined Barca:



"The first day Henry entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face. I knew everything he had done in England. I had an image of him made and suddenly we were on the same team."



Barcelona great Thierry Henry recalls Lionel Messi's stunning strike that 'defied logic'

While speaking in the 2018 Barcelona documentary ‘Take the ball, pass the ball’, Thierry Henry recalled Lionel Messi’s ‘logic-defying’ goal against Malaga. The Arsenal legend was quoted as saying "The best goal I've seen him score was against Malaga at home because that defied logic what he did. Diagonal ball, he controls it on his chest, runs full speed. First player goes, second player is just behind. He takes another step, that player can clear the ball. If he's got the ball on his left foot here, how do you go back with that same leg and touch the ball in the air, in between the two to make sure that guy doesn't touch it -- and then almost fail but smash it into the top corner. That's not normal."

Thierry Henry Barcelona journey

Theirry Henry made waves when he made the £16.1m move to Barcelona from Arsenal in 2007. The French World Cup winner spent three years at Camp Nou where he won the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the one trophy he failed to win at Arsenal - the UEFA Champions League. Thierry Henry went on to make 80 appearances for Barcelona while playing alongside Lionel Messi and co while scoring 35 goals in the process. He departed Camp Nou in 2010 for MLS franchise New York Red Bulls before returning to Arsenal for a short loan spell in 2012.

Thierry Henry Barcelona goals, Lionel Messi goals

