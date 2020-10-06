Sergio Romero's Wife SLAMS Man United On Instagram For Not Letting Him Leave For Everton

The transfer deadline day saw the departure of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling to AS Roma, with reports further claiming that Sergio Romero could have been on the way out too. However, the Argentine will be compelled to continue with Man United after failing to negotiate a move to Everton, with Carlo Ancelotti interested in roping in the goalkeeper. No further breakthrough in the Sergio Romero transfer has now infuriated the Argentine's wife, who took to social media to vent her frustrations.

Sergio Romero transfer to Everton fails to materialise

The summer transfer window saw the arrival of Dean Henderson after the completion of his loan deal from Sheffield United. With the presence of David de Gea and now Henderson, Sergio Romero fell further down the pecking order. Taking the lack of game time into consideration, the shot-stopper demanded a transfer away from Old Trafford this month.

The Argentina international was linked with a move to Everton and was all set to compete with Jordan Pickford for the spot between the sticks. However, his wife Eliana Guercio’s deadline day plea on Instagram suggested that a deal had failed to materialise.

Sergio Romero's wife slams Man United

Sergio Romero’s wife posted an image that read: “Sergio Romero worked hard for the club. The last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach four finals/semi-finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all.” She went on to plead with the club to let the 33-year-old leave.

She ended her note asking the club to respect her husband at least once. Eliana Guercio’s statement that her husband was restricted to the bench referred to the previous season when Sergio Romero did not play in major cup matches despite playing the majority of the cup games leading up to the crunch knockouts. Instead, De Gea started between the sticks.

Could Sergio Romero force a move in January?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to start David de Gea ahead of Sergio Romero in the semi-final of the Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Surprisingly, Man United went on to lose each of these games. Although the Argentine goalkeeper will continue at Old Trafford, it is very likely that he might again force a move in January next year, despite the fact that his contract runs out in June. It is also believed that Man United rejected Everton's loan request and wanted them to pursue a permanent deal as they now see Everton as challengers for a Champions League spot.

Image courtesy: Eliana Guercio Instagram