TIG VS ULS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FIFA Club World Cup Match Preview

Tigres will take on South Korean outfit Ulsan Hyundai in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on February 4 and is set to kick at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TIG VS ULS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

RT 🔃 ¡Este jueves tenemos una cita con la historia, y el equipo y su afición, volvemos a soñar! 👊🏼🇲🇽#TigresEnQatar 🇶🇦 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vLa3Xazvhi — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 4, 2021

Mexcian outfit Tigres are set to host Ulsan Hyundai as Ricardo Ferreti's men look to progress to the next stages of the FIFA World Cup. The hosts are currently slotted 5th in Liga MX, having played just four games and winning two of those. However, Tigres will start the match following a 1-1 draw against Necaxa in their previous competitive outing. Despite the match ending in a draw, Ricardo Ferreti's men will be brimming with confidence as they have now scored in 8 consecutive home games and look comfortable whenever they are named as the home team. They will fancy their chances to find the back of the net.

Ulsan Hyundai, on the other hand, will be very rusty as they walk into this FIFA Club World Cup round-two fixture as their last outing came in the second week of December. the South Korean outfit has remained 6 weeks without any competitive games and could find it difficult to play in Qatar. Despite the lack of competitive games, Ulsan Hyundai will start the match following a nine-game unbeaten run. They have also managed to win those nine consecutive games and netted 6 goals in their last three matches.

TIG VS ULS Playing 11

Tigres UANL- Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Carioca, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Luis Rodríguez, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac

Ulsan Hyundai- Jo Hyeon-woo, Jeong Dong-ho, Kim Kee-Hee, Koh Myong-jin, Shin Jin-ho, Yoon Bit-gram, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Dave Bulthuis, Lee Gi-un, Lee Chung-yong, Kim In-seong

TIG VS ULS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jo Hyeon-woo

Defenders- Carlos Salcedo, Kim Kee-Hee, Hugo Ayala

Midfielders- Javier Aquino, Yoon Bit-gram, Guido Pizarro, Lee Chung-yong, Luis Quiñónes,

Strikers- Kim In-seong, André-Pierre Gignac

TIG VS ULS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- André-Pierre Gignac or Kim In-seong

Vice-Captain- Yoon Bit-gram or Javier Aquino

TIG VS ULS Match Prediction

Given the team's fantastic form, Ulsan Hyundai FC start the match as favourites and look likely to edge out a win in this game.

Prediction- Tigres UANL 1-0 Ulsan Hyundai

Note: The above TIG VS ULS Dream11 prediction, TIG VS ULS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TIG VS ULS Dream11 Team and TIG VS ULS Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.