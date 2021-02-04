Tigres UANL Vs Ulsan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Club World Cup Preview

Mexican football heavyweights Tigres UANL will battle it out against Ulsan Hyundai FC in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup. The match will be played on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Here are the Tigres UANL vs Ulsan live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Club World Cup 2021 live?

There will be no official Tigres UANL vs Ulsan live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Club World Cup 2021 live:

Venue: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Tigres UANL vs Ulsan prediction and preview

Tigres UANL managed to make it to the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup following their thrilling victory against Los Angeles FC in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. Despite conceding early, Hugo Ayala and Andre-Pierre Gignac netted once each to overturn the tie in their favour.

RT 🔃 ¡Este jueves tenemos una cita con la historia, y el equipo y su afición, volvemos a soñar! 👊🏼🇲🇽#TigresEnQatar 🇶🇦 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vLa3Xazvhi — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 4, 2021

South Korean outfit Ulsan, on the other hand, qualified for the Club World Cup after clinching the AFC Champions League title. Ulsan defeated Persepolis F.C. after conceding early in the first half. Junior Negrao struck twice to help his side get their hands on the silverware.

Tigres UANL vs Ulsan team news

Tigres UANL have reported a couple of injuries ahead of their Club World Cup opener. Andre-Pierre Gignac, the player who scored the winner in the CONCACAF Champions League final is set to sit out on the sidelines due to a hip injury. Besides, Nicolas Lopez sustained a knock and remains doubtful over his availability on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai have reported no injuries and have a completely fit squad for the crucial clash.

Tigres UANL vs Ulsan prediction

Tigres UANL have registered three victories in the previous five games across all competitions, with a defeat and a draw each. Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai FC have managed nine successive wins across competitions and are the favourites to win the tie 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Club Tigres Twitter