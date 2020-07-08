TKY Vs KAW Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J League Live Game Info

With Japan’s J Football league resuming after the suspension, games have been coming thick and fast in the league. After winning their first game back in action FC Tokyo take on Kawasaki Frontale in their next match. Here is the TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction, TKY vs KAW Dream11 team news, TKY vs KAW Dream11 top picks, TKY vs KAW Dream11 schedule and TKY vs KAW Dream11 preview.

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction: TKY vs KAW Dream11 schedule

Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM IST

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction: TKY vs KAW Dream11 preview

Both the teams have made a winning start to the season and will be looking to continue that run of form. FC Tokyo finds itself in the second position on the J League table with two wins. Kawasaki Frontale are placed at the 6th position in the table with a win and a draw each. The TKY vs KAW match proves to be a closely fought encounter and would be an exciting watch for all viewers.

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction: Squads for TKY vs KAW Dream11 team

FC Tokyo (TKY): Akihiro Hayashi, Go Hatano, Taishi Brandon-Nozawa, Tsuyoshi Kodama, Daiki Niwa, Hotaka Nakamura, Joan Oumari, Kashif Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Seiji Kimura, Takumi Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Adailton dos-Santos, Arthur Silva, Hirotaka Mita, Kazuya Konno, Keigo Higashi, Kento Hashimoto, Kiwara Miyazaki, Manato Shinada, Rei Hirakawa, Shuto Abe, Takuya Uchida, Yojiro Takahagi, Yoshitake Suzuki, Leandro Moura, Diego Oliveira, Kensuke Nagai, Kichi Yajima, Kyosuke Tagawa, Taichi Hara

Kawasaki Frontale (KAW): Eisuke Fujishima, Jung Sung-ryong, Kenta Tanno, Shunsuke Ando, Diogo Mateus, Jesiel Cardoso Miranda, Kaito Kamiya, Kyohei Noborizato, Miki Yamane, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Akihiro Ienaga, Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita, Hokuto Shimoda, Kaoru Mitoma, Kazuya Yamamura, Kengo Nakamura, Kento Tachibanada, Koki Harada, Manabu Saito, Ryota Oshima, Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yasuto Wakizaka, Zain Issaka, Reo Hatate, Leandro Damiao, Taisei Miyashiro, Yu Kobayashi

TKY vs KAW Dream11 team: Predicted 11

😍🏟🌆 @frontale_staff was epic this past weekend.



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/WAS0jNQZDh — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 7, 2020

FC Tokyo: Akihiro Hayashi; Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Tsuyoshi Watanabe; Keigo Higashi, Leandro, Shuto Abe, Yojiro Takahagi; Adailton, Diego Oliveira

Kawasaki Frontale: Jung Sung-ryong; Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato, Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi; Ao Tanaka; Ryota Oshima, Yasuto Wakisaka, Akihiro Iegaga; Leandro Damiao, Tatsuya Hasegawa

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction: TKY vs KAW Dream11 team

Here is the TKY vs KAW Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Captain: D Oliviera

Vice-captain: T Hasegawa

Goalkeeper: J Sung-ryong

Defenders: K Noborizato, S Taniguchi, R Ogawa, T Watanabe

Midfielders: T Hasegawa, A Lenaga, K Higashi, Y Takahagi

Forwards: D Oliviera, L Damiao

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction: TKY vs KAW Dream11 top picks

Here are the TKY vs KAW Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

FC Tokyo: Tsuyoshi Watanabe,Diego Oliveira, K Higashi

Kawasaki Frontale: Tatsuya Hasegawa,Leandro Damiao,Shogo Taniguchi

TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction

FC Tokyo are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The TKY vs KAW Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TKY vs KAW Dream11 team selection and TKY vs KAW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/fctokyoofficial, instagram/kawasaki_frontale