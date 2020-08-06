TNJ Vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Tianjin Teda take on Beijing Guoan on Matchday 3 of the Chinese Super League this week. The TNJ vs BEI match will take place at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center. Fans can play the TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction and TNJ vs BEI Dream11 team.

TNJ vs BEI live: TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Suzhou Olympic Sports Center

Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Thursday, August 6, 2020 Time: 3:30 PM IST

TNJ vs BEI live: TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Tianjin Teda haven’t had the best of starts to their season and find themselves in sixth place in Group B. Tianjin haave drawn one match and lost the other, and come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Chongqing Lifan. Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, couldn't have made a better start to their season. Guoan have won both matches and currently sit in second place in Group B. Beijing Guoan defeated Wuhan Zall 1-0 in their last match and will be looking to get all 3 points in this game as well.

TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction: Squads for TNJ vs BEI Dream11 team

Tianjin Teda (TNJ): Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner

Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner Beijing Guoan (BEI): Guo Quanbo, Hou Sen, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Tao Jiang, Wang Gang, Yang Yu, Yu Dabao, Ba Dun, Chi Zhongguo, Fernando Martins, John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Nico Yennaris, Peng Lu, Piao Cheng, Renato Augusto, Zhang Xizhe, Alan, Cedric Bakambu, Da Wen, Liu Guobo, Wang Ziming, Yuning Zhang

TNJ vs BEI Dream11 team: Probable TNJ vs BEI playing 11

Tianjin Teda: Du Jia; Bai Yuefeng, Liu Yang, Qiu Tianyi, Zhao Honglue; Guo Hao; Rong Hao, Zhao Yingjie, Zheng Kaimu, Liu Ruofan; Xiao Zhi.

Du Jia; Bai Yuefeng, Liu Yang, Qiu Tianyi, Zhao Honglue; Guo Hao; Rong Hao, Zhao Yingjie, Zheng Kaimu, Liu Ruofan; Xiao Zhi. Beijing Guoan: G Quanbo; W Gang, Yu Dabao, M Kim, Li Lei; Z Xizhe, C Zhongguo, Li Ke; J Viera, C Bakambu, Alan

TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction: TNJ vs BEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: D Jia

D Jia Defenders: Y Dabao, L Lei, W Gang

Y Dabao, L Lei, W Gang Midfielders: J Viera (VC), Z Yingjie, G Hao, R Hao

J Viera (VC), Z Yingjie, G Hao, R Hao Forwards: Alan, C Bakambu (C), L Ruofan

TNJ vs BEI Dream11 prediction: TNJ vs BEI top picks

Tianjin Teda: Rong Hao, Zhao Yingjie, Xiao Zhi

Rong Hao, Zhao Yingjie, Xiao Zhi Beijing Guoan: Jonathan Viera, Li Lei, Alan

TNJ vs BEI match prediction

According to our TNJ vs BEI match prediction, Beijing Guoan are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The TNJ vs BEI match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TNJ vs BEI Dream11 team selection and TNJ vs BEI top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: AP