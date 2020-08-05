HN Vs GZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live Game Info

Henan Jiany will be up against Guangzhou R&F in the upcoming clash of Chinese Super League at Dalian Sports Center Stadium. HN are 6th in the points table with 1 point to their name so far. They have failed to bag a win in the 2 games they have featured so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). They drew 1-1 in their last clash against Dalian Professional.

As for Guangzhou R&F, they are last on the points table with zero points to their name. They have lost both the games they have played in the season so far. They have conceded a total of 8 goals and have scored none so far. They have failed to win a single game in their last 5 clashes.

HN vs GZ will commence on Wednesday, August 5 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the HN vs GZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the HN vs GZ Dream11 prediction, HN vs GZ Dream11 top picks and HN vs GZ Dream11 team.

HN vs GZ Dream11 team

HN vs GZ Dream11 top picks

Henrique Dourada (Captain) Zhao Ke (Vice-captain) Jiaqi Han Long Wenhao Chen Siwei Fu Yuncheng

Squads for the HN vs GZ Dream11 team

HN vs GZ Dream11 team: Henan Jiany (HN) squad

Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog

HN vs GZ Dream11 team: Guangzhou R&F (GZ) squad

Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Tang Miao, Wang Huapeng, Chen Zhechao, Wu Chengru, Wen Yongjun, Zhang Gong, Dembele, Chun-Lok Tan, Chang Feiya, Dia Saba, Chugui Ye, Peng Wang, Li Ming, Chen Zhizhao, Renatinho, Lu Lin, Jin Bo, Eran Zahavi, Zeng Chao

HN vs GZ playing 11

Henan Jiany : Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo

: Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo Guangzhou R&F: Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong

Our HN vs GZ Dream11 prediction is that Guangzhou R&F will win this game.

Note: The HN vs GZ Dream11 prediction, HN vs GZ Dream11 top picks and HN vs GZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HN vs GZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Henan Jiany /Instagram)