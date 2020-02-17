Toni Kroos Reveals Roger Federer's Successor While Interacting With Fans On Twitter

Toni Kroos has had an exceptional career with LaLiga giants Real Madrid. However, the German midfielder recently sparked retirement rumours after Real Madrid’s humiliating defeat against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. While speaking to Sportschau Club, Kroos revealed his retirement plans. He claimed that 30 was a good age to think about retirement. Apart from football, Kroos is also a huge fan of tennis and Roger Federer is his favourite player.

Also Read: Roger Federer Signs Special Racquet For Rafael Nadal After Record-breaking Match In Africa

Toni Kroos backs Stefanos Tsitsitpas to succeed after Roger Federer

Recently, Toni Kroos revealed that Stefanos Tsitsitpas will become the Swiss legend’s successor following his retirement. Kroos was addressing his fans on Twitter during an AskToni session. One of the fans asked him about who will be Roger Federer's successor. Here's what Toni Kroos had to say.

Also Read: Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Sparks Retirement Rumours After Copa Del Rey Exit

Toni Kroos speaks about his time with Real Madrid

Toni Kroos has been a key player at the heart of Real Madrid midfield. The German star signed up for Los Blancos back in 2014. Since then, he has won many titles with the club. Kroos also played a vital role in Real Madrid winning the Champions League thrice in a row (2016, 2017, 2018). Toni Kroos’ contract with Real Madrid runs until 2023.

Also Read: Roger Federer SNUBBED By New AO Tennis 2 Game As Rafael Nadal Features In Its Cover

Roger Federer signs special racquet For Rafael Nadal

Recently, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played in an exhibition match in Cape Town to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation. Later, Roger Federer thanked Rafael Nadal for all his efforts. He sent his friend and rival a specially signed racquet from the Match in Africa event. The racquet would be displayed in Rafael Nadal's Museum at his Academy in Mallorca. It'll be together with the Spaniard's most significant trophies.

Also Read: Roger Federer's 2020 Schedule: Which Tournaments Will The Swiss Maestro Play This Year?