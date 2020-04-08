The Debate
Roger Federer Practices Tennis At Home Amid Covid; Fans Take Up Challenge And Post Videos

Tennis News

In a video posted on Tuesday, he is seen practising a solo drill wherein he is knocking the ball against a wall whilst standing at a short distance.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai |
Roger Federer

Tennis legend Roger Federer has been keeping himself busy at home during the lockdown period due to coronavirus by practising the game and maintaining the mental and physical sharpness. Federer has been posting videos on his Twitter account where he shares snippets of these routines.

WATCH: GOAT Roger Federer Ensures He Doesn't Forget 'trick Shots' While Quarantined

Federer keeps himself fit

In a video posted on Tuesday, he is seen practising a solo drill wherein he is knocking the ball against a wall whilst standing at a short distance.

Federer asked his fans to post a video of them practising the drill as well, and also tagged other sportspersons and celebrities such as Novak Djokovic, Thierry Henry, Lewis Hamilton, Mikaela Shiffrin, Justin Timberlake, etc.

READ: Roger Federer Reacts As Wimbledon 2020 Gets Cancelled, Feels 'devastated'

The Swiss ace, in late February, announced that he had an arthroscopic surgery since his right knee has been posing him some challenge. He stated that he would be missing all tournaments till French Open which would help him return back to the game only by June. In March, Federer announced that he and Mirka (his wife) would be donating one million Swiss Francs - approximately Rs 7,84,98,946 to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

Roger Federer Practices Tennis On Wall While Raising COVID-19 Awareness; Watch Video

READ: Kvitova Relishes 'weird' Training Return With No Goal

First Published:
