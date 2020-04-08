Roger Federer Practices Tennis At Home Amid Covid; Fans Take Up Challenge And Post Videos

Tennis legend Roger Federer has been keeping himself busy at home during the lockdown period due to coronavirus by practising the game and maintaining the mental and physical sharpness. Federer has been posting videos on his Twitter account where he shares snippets of these routines.

Federer keeps himself fit

In a video posted on Tuesday, he is seen practising a solo drill wherein he is knocking the ball against a wall whilst standing at a short distance.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Federer asked his fans to post a video of them practising the drill as well, and also tagged other sportspersons and celebrities such as Novak Djokovic, Thierry Henry, Lewis Hamilton, Mikaela Shiffrin, Justin Timberlake, etc.

I guess the problem is the hat 🎩🎾 pic.twitter.com/SCkNqqAtVa — Charles Haroche (@CharlesHaroche) April 7, 2020

It’s midnight in Australia and I had to go into the garage.. 10/10 for effort?? pic.twitter.com/Is35cKNkTY — Vicky (@amelltimberlake) April 7, 2020

@rogerfederer i disturbed my dad’s zoom meeting for this (and yes i know this is not a volley grip) pic.twitter.com/jTfYkdN9FF — Camelia (@itscameliaaa) April 7, 2020

The Swiss ace, in late February, announced that he had an arthroscopic surgery since his right knee has been posing him some challenge. He stated that he would be missing all tournaments till French Open which would help him return back to the game only by June. In March, Federer announced that he and Mirka (his wife) would be donating one million Swiss Francs - approximately Rs 7,84,98,946 to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

On est comment en termes de style là @rogerfederer ? 🤠🕺🎾 C’est validé ? Défi largement relevé, non ? #TennisAtHome 🇨🇵 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WIrIK5tLhN — GQ France (@GQ_France) April 7, 2020

Hey @rogerfederer ! How are me and sister doing in a HAT from Halle 2015? 😃😃❤️

P. S. Sister's HAT on point too 🤠 pic.twitter.com/rd1J8HtB3h — Shagulia (@ManiaK_RF) April 7, 2020

