Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

Real Madrid hosted Celta Vigo in their Matchday 24 clash of LaLiga 2019-20. Los Blancos dropped two points in the game as Celta Vigo managed to salvage a 2-2 draw. Celta Vigo managed to make a dent in Real Madrid's title campaign with their visit to the Bernabeu stadium.

Toni Kroos was up against his favourite opponent. Toni Kroos has scored against Celta Vigo every year since 2015. The 30-year-old was also on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's opening match of the season against the same opponent.

Toni Kroos vs Celta Vigo

Toni Kroos has scored the most number of goals against Celta Vigo in his first division career. Toni Kroos made his debut against Celta Vigo in 2015. Real Madrid won that game by a 4-2 margin and the midfielder scored the opener for the Los Blancos.

In 2016, Toni Kroos scored the winner against the team at Bernabeu Stadium. In 2017, Toni Kroos scored the fourth goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 win against Celta Vigo. He continued his streak in the following two years (2018 and 2019) as well. Toni Kroos scored his sixth goal against Celta Vigo in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw in Matchday 24 of LaLiga 2019-20 on February 16, 2020.

Toni Kroos' goal in Real Madrid's latest clash against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Highlights

Russia's Fyodor Smolov scored the opening goal of the match as Real Madrid's defenders were caught napping. Celta Vigo finished the first half with an upper hand over Real Madrid. However, Toni Kroos levelled the score at the start of the second half. After that, Sergio Ramos handed Real Madrid the lead from a spot-kick in the 65th minute. Santi Mina found the net in the 85' to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Zinedine Zidane's post-match presser

