Toni Kroos Stands Against Pay Cut Policy, Wants Full Pay For 'sensible' Things In Crisis

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has claimed that he would prefer to receive his full salary which would mean he would be able to do 'sensible' things amid the LaLiga coronavirus crisis. LaLiga stands suspended due to the spread of coronavirus in Spain. The clubs have thus accrued huge losses leading to talks of pay cuts due to the LaLiga coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Toni Kroos reveals courtship from Premier League giants Liverpool before Real Madrid move

Real Madrid pay cut: Toni Kroos opposes pay cut

Toni Kroos, while speaking to SWR Podcast, has opened up on the recent pay cut talks. He has claimed that agreeing to a pay cut is like a donation in vain or to the club. Reducing players’ salaries only goes on to benefit the club’s wealthy owners. He further asserted that the money could be utilised somewhere else by the players.

Real Madrid pay cut: Will Los Blancos follow Barcelona pay cut policy?

European giants like Barcelona and Juventus have already announced a pay cut policy. While earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid were in a sound financial situation to cope with the losses, recent reports suggest that the club might actually persuade the players to agree to a pay cut.

Also Read | Toni Kroos has been consistently scoring against Celta Vigo for the last five years

Real Madrid pay cut: Toni Kroos expects full salary

Toni Kroos claimed that he was in favour of receiving the full salary, asserting that every player does 'sensible things' with it. Everyone is asked to help where necessary, and there are many places where providing help is the only way out, said the German international. He, however, acceded that many clubs lacked careful income planning that has been exposed during the times of distress.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Toni Kroos sparks retirement rumours after Copa del Rey exit

Real Madrid pay cut: Toni Kroos expects changes in football

Toni Kroos hoped that football might resume by May. However, Kroos noted that any further delay will change football as we know it. Kroos asserted that there might be a dip in the transfer market, hinting at a lesser active summer this year as compared to the previous few years.

Also Read | Toni Kroos scores a curling beauty from corner to leave Valencia in splits, Watch