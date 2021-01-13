TOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will face Fulham (FUL) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, January 13 at 8:15 PM GMT (Thursday, January 14 at 1:45 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Here is our TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOT vs FUL Dream11 team.

TOT vs FUL preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the fifth spot of the Premier League standings with 29 points. Harry Kane and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three (five draws). Fulham, on the other hand, are at the eighteenth spot of the table with 11 points and a win-loss record of 2-8 (five draws).

TOT vs FUL schedule

London time and date: Wednesday, January 13 at 8:15 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Thursday, January 14 at 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TOT vs FUL probable playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur probable playing 11

Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilón, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Fulham probable playing 11

Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Aleksandar Mitrović, Ademola Lookman

TOT vs FUL top picks

Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Fulham: Ola Aina, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Ademola Lookman

TOT vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Sergio Reguilón, Serge Aurier, Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo

Midfielders: Bobby Cordova-Reid, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Forwards: Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Ademola Lookman

TOT vs FUL prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, TOT vs FUL Dream11 team, probable TOT vs FUL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs FUL Dream11 team and TOT vs FUL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

