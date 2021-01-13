TOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Quick links:
Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will face Fulham (FUL) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, January 13 at 8:15 PM GMT (Thursday, January 14 at 1:45 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Here is our TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOT vs FUL Dream11 team.
Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the fifth spot of the Premier League standings with 29 points. Harry Kane and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three (five draws). Fulham, on the other hand, are at the eighteenth spot of the table with 11 points and a win-loss record of 2-8 (five draws).
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilón, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Aleksandar Mitrović, Ademola Lookman
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win the game.
We're back in @premierleague action tomorrow night!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2021
📺 📱 Watch our London derby against @FulhamFC, exclusively on @primevideosport. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
Note: The above TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, TOT vs FUL Dream11 team, probable TOT vs FUL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs FUL Dream11 team and TOT vs FUL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
