WOL Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11 Premier League Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers square off against Everton in their next Premier League match on Tuesday. The PL clash is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday, January 12, with kick-off at 1:45 AM (January 13, Wednesday) according to IST. Both the teams will be looking to carry forward their winning FA Cup momentum as we have a look at WOL vs EVE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

With 22 points from 17 league games, Wolves are currently positioned 13th in the PL standings. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have won 6 matches with four draws and seven losses in the PL so far. Their last outing in England's top-flight saw them play out a 3-3 draw against Brighton. They walk into Tuesday night's game following a comfortable 1-0 win in their FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace which helped them advance into the later stages of the competition.

Also Read Sheffield United Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Everton, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to West Ham in their last Premier League outing. Just like their Tuesday night opponents, Carlo Ancelotti's men also qualified for the next rounds of the FA Cup following a 2-1 win against Rotherham. Currently slotted 7th in the Premier League standings, the Merseyside outfit will see the match as an opportunity to break into the top six.

WOL vs EVE Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Patricio, Coady, Ait Nouri, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Cutrone, Traore, Neto

Also Read Burnley Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Everton - Pickford, Mina, Digne, Holgate, Coleman, Davies, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Iwobi, Tosun, Richarlison

WOL vs EVE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Patricio

Defenders - C. Coady, L. Digne, M. Holgate, Y. Mina

Midfielders - J. Rodriguez, R. Neves, J. Moutinho, L. Dendoncker

Strikers - P. Neto, Richarlison

Also Read Mesut Ozil Picks Sanchez, Cazorla And Aubameyang In Best Arsenal XI He's Ever Played With

WOL vs EVE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Richarlison or P. Neto

Vice-Captain - J. Moutinho or J. Rodriguez

WOL vs EVE match prediction

With the likes of Jordan Pickford and Richarlison back with the team, Everton will walk into the game brimming with confidence following the return of their key players. Wolves, who will start the match without the services of Podence and Jimenez are likely to face some attacking issues as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to adjust his shaky defence. We predict a thrilling goal-scoring encounter as both sides are likely to cancel each other out.

Also Read Are Premier League, EFL Clubs Planning To Include ‘COVID-19 Clauses’ In Player Contracts?

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Everton

Note: The above WOL vs EVE Dream11 prediction, WOL vs EVE Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. WOL vs EVE Dream11 team and WOL vs EVE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result