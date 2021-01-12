Wolves Vs Everton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League 2021 Game Preview

The Wolverhampton Wanderers will go up against Everton on Matchday 18 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Wolves vs Everton match is scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm GMT, January 12 (1:45 AM IST, January 13) from the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Here are the Wolves vs Everton live stream details, how to watch Wolves vs Everton live in India, Wolves vs Everton prediction and the Wolves vs Everton team news.

Wolves vs Everton team news: Premier League preview

The Wolverhampton Wanderers will look for a return to winning ways as they host Everton in a Premier League clash on Tuesday. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have gone winless in their last four games in the top flight, but will be coming into this home game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Friday night FA Cup meeting. They will be missing Marcal, Jonny, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence who are out due to injuries while Willy Boly is listed as doubtful and will have to pass a fitness test to see if he has adequately recovered from his thigh injury.

Everton will also hope to get back on a winning run after their 0-1 loss to West Ham saw them give up a brilliant four-match long winning streak. Like their opponents for the game, the Toffees also had a triumphant 2-1 win over Rotherham in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. They will be missing Fabian Delph, Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin due to injuries but are expected to finally have the services of Lucas Digne who seems to have recovered rather quickly from his ankle surgery.

Premier League Standings

Defending champions Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with 33 points. They are followed closely by Manchester United who also have 33 points. At No.3 we have Leicester City with 32 points, followed by Tottenham, Manchester City, Southampton and Everton - each with 29 points. That puts Everton in 7th place after nine wins, two draws and five losses. The Wolves meanwhile are in 13th place with 22 points.

Wolves vs Everton live stream details

The Wolves vs Everton game will be televised on the Star Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Wolves vs Everton live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Wolves vs Everton live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Wolves vs Everton prediction

Of the 12 games played between the sides, Everton have a slight, 4-3 head-to-head advantage over the Wolves. According to our prediction, Everton will win this match 1-0.

Note: The Wolves vs Everton Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Wolves Twitter