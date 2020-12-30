TOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview

Tottenham will square off against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 11:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, TOT vs FUL Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs FUL playing 11.

TOT vs FUL live: TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction and preview

Tottenham Hotspur's top season has hit a roadblock with the team failing to win in their last four games. They go up against Fulham who have drawn all of their last four games. Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a few weeks and will join Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga in the list of absentees for Tottenham. Fulham will look to upset Tottenham or at least pick up a point as they look to make their way out of danger zone.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Left Disappointed, Shakes His Head In stands After Barca's Draw Against Eibar

TOT vs FUL live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League meetings against Fulham. The last time these two sides locked horns was last season with Fulham losing the game 1-2 at Craven Cottage.

Also Read | Christian Gross Hired To End Schalke's 29-game Winless Run

TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Probable TOT vs FUL playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur probable 11: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Fulham probable 11: Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby Reid; Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney; Ivan Cavaleiro

TOT vs FUL live: Top picks for TOT vs FUL Dream11 team

TOT vs FUL live: Tottenham Hotspur top picks

Harry Kane

Son Heung-Min

TOT vs FUL live: Fulham top picks

Bobby Reid

Ademola Lookman

Also Read | HFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction: TOT vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Defenders - Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Ola Aina

Midfielders - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bobby Reid

Forwards - Son Heung-Min (C), Harry Kane (VC), Ademola Lookman

Also Read | Granada Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Note: The above TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction, TOT vs FUL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs FUL Dream11 team and TOT vs FUL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham Twitter