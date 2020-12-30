Granada Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Granada (GRD) will go up against Valencia CF (VAL) in the upcoming game of LaLiga on Wednesday, December 30 at 9:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada, Spain. Here is our Granada vs Valencia prediction, information on how to watch Granada vs Valencia live in India and where to catch Granada vs Valencia live scores.

LaLiga table: Granada vs Valencia preview

Granada are currently at the seventh spot of the LaLiga table with 21 points. Diego Martinez's men have played fourteen matches so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five (three draws). Valencia CF, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the table with fifteen points and a win-loss record of 3-6 (six draws).

LaLiga News: Granada vs Valencia Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction is that Granada will come out on top in this contest.

Granada vs Valencia live stream: Granada vs Valencia team news

As reported earlier, Granada’s Luis Milla will be absent for the upcoming game as he tested positive for COVID-19. Striker Darwin Machis will also stay out due to injury, but Maxime Gonalons should return to the starting line-up. For Valencia, Gabriel Paulista and Uros Racic could be absent due to injury, while Toni Lato is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

Granada vs Valencia live stream: How to watch Granada vs Valencia live

There will be no broadcast of LaLiga in India. But the Granada vs Valencia live stream will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Apart from that, the live scores of the match will be updated regularly on the social media pages of both the teams.

Date: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, Granada, Spain

LaLiga table: Granada vs Valencia squads

Granada vs Valencia team news: Granada squad

Rui Silva, Aarón Escandell, Domingos Duarte, Nehuén Pérez, Jesús Vallejo, Germán Sánchez, Neyder Lozano, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier, Víctor Díaz, Quini, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla, Ramon Azeez, Yan Eteki, Ángel Montoro, Fede Vico, Darwin Machís, Kenedy, Antonio Puertas, Alberto Soro, Luis Suárez, Jorge Molina, Roberto Soldado

Granada vs Valencia team news: Valencia squad

Jasper Cillessen, Jaume Doménech, Cristian Rivero, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamón, Eliaquim Mangala, José Gayà, Toni Lato, Daniel Wass, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Kang-in Lee, Gonçalo Guedes, Manu Vallejo, Denis Cheryshev, Álex Blanco, Yunus Musah, Jason, Maxi Gómez, Kévin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino

Image Source: Valencia CF/ Twitter