HFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Hyderabad FC are set to take on FC Goa in the final match of the year 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and the probable HFC vs FCG playing 11.

HFC vs FCG live: HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction and preview

Hyderabad FC started off with a five-game unbeaten streak but have lost their last two. The team looked defensively solid in the start but now have conceded four in the last two games. Injuries to foreign players Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre Joel Chianese could be pointed out as a disadvantage but the coach will be looking to deal with those concerns and bounce back when his side come up against The Gaurs.

FC Goa have won three, lost three and drawn two, earning eleven points from eight games. Their attacking threat is something that their opponents will be wary about. Based on recent form our HFC vs FCG match prediction is advantage FC Goa.

HFC vs FCG live: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC have faced FC Goa twice and have lost on both occasions. The last time the two sides met, the game ended FC Goa 4-1 Hyderabad FC.

HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: Probable HFC vs FCG playing 11

Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Paul, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

FC Goa probable 11 - Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

HFC vs FCG live: Top picks for HFC vs FCG Dream11 team

HFC vs FCG live: Hyderabad FC top picks

Aridane Santana

Akash Mishra

HFC vs FCG live: FC Goa top picks

Igor Angulo

Edu Bedia

HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: HFC vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Subrata Paul

Defenders - Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra

Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Joao Victor

Forwards - Aridane Santana (VC), Igor Angulo (C)

Note: The above HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media