HFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Quick links:
Hyderabad FC are set to take on FC Goa in the final match of the year 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and the probable HFC vs FCG playing 11.
Hyderabad FC started off with a five-game unbeaten streak but have lost their last two. The team looked defensively solid in the start but now have conceded four in the last two games. Injuries to foreign players Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre Joel Chianese could be pointed out as a disadvantage but the coach will be looking to deal with those concerns and bounce back when his side come up against The Gaurs.
FC Goa have won three, lost three and drawn two, earning eleven points from eight games. Their attacking threat is something that their opponents will be wary about. Based on recent form our HFC vs FCG match prediction is advantage FC Goa.
Also Read | Mumbai City FC Are A Touch Above The Rest In The ISL 2020-21, Believes Farukh Choudhary
Hyderabad FC have faced FC Goa twice and have lost on both occasions. The last time the two sides met, the game ended FC Goa 4-1 Hyderabad FC.
Final preparations ✅#RiseAgain #HFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/AXLH6bQVoJ— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 30, 2020
Also Read | Barcelona Receive Hope Over Lionel Messi Transfer, Presidential Candidate Provides update
Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Paul, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana
FC Goa probable 11 - Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo
HFC vs FCG live: Hyderabad FC top picks
HFC vs FCG live: FC Goa top picks
Also Read | SYW Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Match Preview
Goalkeeper - Subrata Paul
Defenders - Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra
Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Joao Victor
Forwards - Aridane Santana (VC), Igor Angulo (C)
Also Read | How Fans Reacted To Cristiano Ronaldo Winning 'Player Of The Century' Instead Of Leo Messi
Note: The above HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs FCG Dream11 team and HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: ISL Media