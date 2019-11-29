Arsenal Transfer Rumours: James Rodriguez Could Join Struggling Gunners From Real Madrid

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. The player arrived at Real Madrid this summer after completing his 2-year-loan move to Bayern Munich. Now, Rodriguez has rejected a move to Arsenal as he wants to stay at his dream club.

Arsenal want to sign James Rodriguez in the January transfer window

According to English media reports, Arsenal are ready to sign James Rodriguez in the upcoming January transfer window. Apart from Arsenal, other clubs including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on signing the midfielder. However, the player wants to continue at Real Madrid and compete for his place in the team. Rodriguez had impressed Zidane whenever he played. However, he has been out of the team due to an injury.

Que sensación de volver a marcar en el Bernabéu. 😍 #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/cembHsMVJn — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) October 5, 2019

James Rodriguez returned to Real Madrid after completing his loan move

James Rodriguez was signed by Real Madrid in 2014 after his impressive performance in the FIFA World Cup. He was a key player for managers like Rafael Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti. However, he lost his place in Zinedine Zidane’s team. He demanded a loan move to Bayern Munich in search of regular playing time. After the completion of his loan term, Bayern Munich did not make his loan move permanent. During his second stint with Real Madrid, Rodriguez played well initially. He started four LaLiga matches, with a total of seven appearances in the league, scoring and assisting once each.

James Rodriguez wants to prove himself to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on a £69 million move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is also believed that James Rodriguez could be involved in a swap deal, as reported by El Desmarque. Real Madrid and Arsenal have a good working relationship, with the Gunners willing to pay £32 million for Rodriguez. This deal could have materialized but Rodriguez’s will to stay and prove himself to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane makes this transfer highly unlikely.

