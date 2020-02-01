Tottenham Identify Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg As One Of Their Top Transfer Targets

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly made Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg his top transfer target after Arsenal were dealt with a blow in their pursuit of the midfielder. According to reports, Arsenal agreed to a deal with another Southampton player Cedric Soares to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad.

Tottenham keen on signing Hojbjerg

Multiple reports have suggested that Tottenham has made Hojbjerg their top target and are keen on signing the player at the end of the season. According to reports, the midfielder's contract with Southampton will run out in 18 months but the Spurs look to sign the player at the end of the season. In order to prize away from the midfielder before his contract ends, any potential bidder will have to pay a substantial amount.

According to reports, Everton is also interested in signing Hojbjerg but the Premier League will have to make a substantial improvement in terms of domestic results if they want to match up to the status of Tottenham and lure the Southampton midfielder to their club.

Spurs want to sign Gareth Bale

According to reports, Tottenham is keen on signing former player Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. However, Madrid's demands and Bale's wage demands may prove to be a little bit steep for the Premier League club. Spurs are currently sixth in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 24 matches. If Spurs fail to maintain the pace or lose steam then it will be a steep mountain for them to climb in order to achieve a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

Giovani Lo Celso also agreed to stay at Tottenham on a full-time basis. Celso said that personally, his goals are to keep on growing as a person alongside growing as a player in the Premier League. He further added that as a player, he is aware of the club's goals and what it means to wear the Tottenham crest at a club with high expectations.

(with inputs from agencies)