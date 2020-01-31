Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United Hunt For A Striker

The January transfer deadline is fast approaching. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both looking for a striker after Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane suffered a long-term injury. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to add some competition amongst their ranks. Olivier Giroud, Josh King and Dries Mertens would be in constant contact with their respective agents as the transfer deadline day closes in.

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United not looking to sign any more players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect #MUFC to do any business on #DeadlineDay. “I don't think we'll do any more business, no. I don’t think so” — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 31, 2020

Manchester United lost Marcus Rashford to a lower back stress fracture. It ruled the striker out for 2-3 months. The England international scored 14 goals in the Premier League and Manchester United would surely miss his services. While the Old Trafford side were linked with a late swoop for Josh King, the Cherries (Bournemouth) rejected their £27 million bid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his press conference, said that Manchester United wouldn’t make any more signings in the January transfer window. It means that the Old Trafford faithful will have to see Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood line up at the top until Rashford returns.

Transfer deadline day: Tottenham Hotspur chasing Olivier Giroud

Tottenham Hotspur are still looking for a striker to fill the boots of injured Harry Kane. The latest transfer rumours have linked them to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Giroud is looking to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi. However, Tottenham Hotspur will have to fight off competition from Serie A side Lazio. They are also interested in the services of the French target man. Chelsea will sanction the sale of Olivier Giroud only if the Blues sign a replacement. The 2016/17 Premier League Champions are eyeing Napoli star - Dries Mertens.

Chelsea still trying on a striker (Mertens) but they won't panic into doing anything that doesn't makes sense just for the sake of it. Plan currently for Giroud to stay if nobody arrives #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2020

Transfer deadline day: Chelsea looking to sign Dries Mertens

Chelsea are eyeing Belgian striker Dries Mertens. His contract with Napoli is expiring in the summer. Mertens would add much-needed experience to the inexperienced Chelsea side. He would also add significant depth to Chelsea’s attack. Chelsea hope to land the Belgian for a cut-price fee ahead of transfer deadline day. Napoli are set to demand around £5 million for the veteran attacker.

