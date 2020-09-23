Did Zidane Outcast Sergio Reguilon From Real Madrid Over His Differences With Son Luca?

Tottenham have completed the signing of Sergio Reguilon, with Real Madrid allowing the let-back to leave on a reported £28 million deal. The Spanish international spent the last season on loan at Sevilla, where his performances saw him named the best left-back in LaLiga before a return to Madrid. However, the 23-year-old defender surprisingly finds himself out of favour, with reports suggesting a rift with head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid news: Was Sergio Reguilon sold due to differences with Zinedine Zidane?

The Athletic reports that Sergio Reguilon and Zinedine Zidane do not enjoy a very healthy relationship, and their rift reportedly dates back to their Castilla days. The former Real Madrid galactico sent the left-back on loan to Logroes during his time as Castilla manager, before sending him back again after succeeding Rafael Benites as first-team manager. Sergio Reguilon made his breakthrough after Zidane resigned in 2017, establishing himself as a first choice due to Marcelo's indifferent form.

However, after Santiago Solari was sacked Zinedine Zidane returned and the Reguilon made only two appearances in 11 games before being shipped off to Sevilla on loan. Reports suggest that Sergio Reguilon and Luca Zidane, the Real Madrid manager's son, had a falling out when they were kids, and could potentially influence Zinedine Zidane's opinion of the left-back. Despite Sergio Reguilon's form, Real Madrid signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon forcing the 23-year-old out of the club.

Real Madrid news: Tottenham complete Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale transfer

Tottenham announced the signings of Real Madrid duo Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale last weekend, with both players out of favour under Zinedine Zidane. Bale returns on a one-year loan, with Spurs playing a part of his gigantic wages, while Reguilon arrived on a permanent transfer, with Los Blancos retaining the option to repurchase him in the future. Real Madrid could buy Reguilon for £41.25million (€45m) next season or after the 2021/22 season.

Los Blancos also retain a first-refusal option on the left-back. Reguilon presents another sizeable acquisition in the summer transfer window by Tottenham, who signed Wolves right-back Matt Doherty. Spurs also signed the likes of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Joe Hart and Gareth Bale. Real Madrid hierarchy would be pleased to have retained the option to bring back Reguilon in the future, and whether that happens under Zidane remains to be seen.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham Instagram, Real Madrid Twitter)