Will Harry Kane Leave Tottenham? Kane's Future In Doubt After Striker Reveals Ambitions

Football News

Premier League: Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Spurs talisman refuses to commit to his future in North London after trophy drought at Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham

Tottenham fans have been sweating on the transfer situation regarding their star striker - Harry Kane. His recent Instagram Q&A session has left fans asking the question, 'Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?' Here's what the Premier League star had to say about the whole situation and other potential Harry Kane transfer news. Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham for a Premier League rival or will he remain in North London next season?

Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Premier League: Harry Kane transfer news

Tottenham striker Harry Kane being linked with Real Madrid

Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Harry Kane transfer news

Premier League: Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham in the summer?

In a recent Instagram Live session, one of Premier League's most prolific strikers Harry Kane revealed "Obviously I get asked this question a lot. It's one of those things – I couldn't say yes and I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever but it's not a no either."

Harry Kane transfer news: Striker considering snubbing mega-money move to Man City in favour of Juventus

Harry Kane transfer news

Harry Kane being linked to Manchester City by former Tottenham manager

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Kane urged to quit Tottenham by Premier League legend Alan Shearer

Harry Kane transfer news

Harry Kane net worth

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Premier League clubs on red alert

