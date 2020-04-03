Will Harry Kane Leave Tottenham? Kane's Future In Doubt After Striker Reveals Ambitions

Tottenham fans have been sweating on the transfer situation regarding their star striker - Harry Kane. His recent Instagram Q&A session has left fans asking the question, 'Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?' Here's what the Premier League star had to say about the whole situation and other potential Harry Kane transfer news. Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham for a Premier League rival or will he remain in North London next season?

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Premier League: Harry Kane transfer news

Tottenham striker Harry Kane being linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid plan on putting James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Marcelo ‘on the table’ in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to help lower the price of Harry Kane. [Diario Madridsta] #THFC pic.twitter.com/tYhoNBNUkP — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) April 1, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Harry Kane transfer news

Premier League: Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham in the summer?

In a recent Instagram Live session, one of Premier League's most prolific strikers Harry Kane revealed "Obviously I get asked this question a lot. It's one of those things – I couldn't say yes and I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever but it's not a no either."

Also Read | Harry Kane transfer news: Striker considering snubbing mega-money move to Man City in favour of Juventus

Harry Kane transfer news

Harry Kane being linked to Manchester City by former Tottenham manager

🗣| Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane could prove an ideal signing for Manchester City.



“I don't want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans, but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.” pic.twitter.com/b1uVdvh5CP — City Chief (@City_Chief) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Kane urged to quit Tottenham by Premier League legend Alan Shearer

Harry Kane transfer news

Harry Kane net worth

Harry Kane signed a new deal with Spurs in 2018 that could see the striker’s net worth add up to £90 million by 2024. He currently earns £200k/week. If he took a70% pay cut he’d still clear £240k/month - more than the majority of the population earn in a year. — Marky Mac (@MarkMcC_040762) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Premier League clubs on red alert