Peaky Blinders Star Tom Hardy To Narrate Tottenham's Amazon Prime Documentary

The much-awaited Tottenham documentary titled ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' will release later this month. The Tottenham Amazon documentary will cover Spurs’ 2019-20 season which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League. The trailer of 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' was launched last week amidst much fanfare. Now, it has been revealed that popular Hollywood star Tom Hardy of Peaky Blinders fame will lend his voice to the Tottenham documentary.

Tom Hardy to narrate Tottenham Amazon documentary

Taking to social media, Amazon asked users to guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'. In the post, Tom Hardy is seen talking about how the season will prove to be one of the most defining ones in the club’s history. Later, Tom Hardy concludes while mentioning that this is Tottenham Hotspur and that it is their first season in a new billion-pound stadium.

Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

In addition to lending his voice to the Tottenham documentary, Tom Hardy has an enviable filmography to his name. The British star has featured in the hit TV show Peaky Blinders. Tom Hardy has also been part of several commercial hits such as Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and the 2018 anti-hero film Venom.

Fans react to news of Tom Hardy lending his voice to Tottenham documentary

I only want Tom Hardy to narrate the Tottenham documentary if he does it in his Bane voice — Bengali Supremacist (@HaQ_mAn) August 21, 2020

As soon as the narrator for 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' was revealed by Amazon, fans took to social media to react to the development. One fan hilariously tweeted that the Tottenham documentary will be Tom Hardy’s most difficult role yet. Several fans also referred to his role as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, with many cheekily suggesting that they will only watch the Tottenham documentary if he does the voiceover in his Bane voice. Another wrote how Tom Hardy’s intimidating voice was needed during the 2019-20 season, as it could have helped in motivating the Spurs squad.

Not even Tom Hardy can make Tottenham sound fit tbf — Anisha (@anishapb) August 20, 2020

Amazon Prime All or Nothing Tottenham documentary schedule

The much-awaited Tottenham documentary will release on August 31, with three episodes being released every week. A special bonus episode will also be made available at a later date, according to INews. The nine-part series will cover Tottenham's 2019-20 season in which they finished sixth in the Premier League. The season also saw the club sack Mauricio Pochettino, with Jose Mourinho replacing him just a day later. The trailer of the docuseries has already been launched, featuring some of the most iconic moments from Tottenham's season.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/primevideosport, AP