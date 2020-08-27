Tottenham Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele has endured a difficult first season in England, having fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho. The French midfielder was signed when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, but the Argentine was sacked after a string of poor performances and was subsequently replaced by "The Special One". Tanguy Ndombele's problems have since worsened, with the 25-year-old testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of France's Nations League fixtures.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Told Tottenham They Had Better Players Than Man United & He's There To 'win'

Tanguy Ndombele coronavirus case: Tottenham midfielder tests positive, misses Nations League games

Reigning world champions France will take on Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League at the start of next month, but neither Paul Pogba nor Tanguy Ndombele will take part. According to French magazine L’Equipe, Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele has tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently omitted from the national team squad. Following the Tanguy Ndombele coronavirus test, the 23-year-old has been put into quarantine for 14 days. Manchester United star Paul Pogba, another player who found himself on Jose Mourinho's bad books during the Portuguese's stint at Old Trafford, has also tested COVID-19 positive. Ndombele had a stop-start debut season in England but did enough to earn himself a national call-up and will hope to make the Euro 2021 squad at the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Rennes teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga and Lyon star Houssem Aouar have been named in place of Pogba and Ndombele.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Learning Korean To Improve Communication With Tottenham Star Son Heung-min

#thfc midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has tested positive for COVID-19 and has consequently not been called-up for the France national team. [L'Equipe] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) August 27, 2020

Tanguy Ndombele coronavirus: Spurs midfielder unavailable for opening day game vs Everton

The Ndombele COVID test means that the French international will miss Tottenham's short pre-season before the start of the 2020-21 season. The former Lyon man is likely to miss out on the opening day fixture against Everton on September 12. The Ndombele COVID test will do the 23-year-old no favours with Jose Mourinho, who publicly ridiculed the midfielder after their draw against Burnley in March and has not started a game ever since.

The former Lyon star has advised his representatives to help him revive his career with a move away from north London, with Inter Milan and Barcelona reportedly keen on his services. However, according to RMC Sport, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to see the back of the Frenchman and believes he can excel under Jose Mourinho in the 2020-21 season. Ndombele made 29 appearances in his debut season, scoring two goals.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Looking To Provide Barcelona Outcast Ivan Rakitic Escape Route At Tottenham

Also Read: Premier League Fixtures 2020-21: All The Matches Involving 'Big 6' Taking On Each Other

(Image Courtesy: Tanguy Ndombele Instagram)