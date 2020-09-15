Man United Transfer News: Sergio Reguilon Inching Closer To Move With Talks 'progressing'

Premier League giants Manchester United have received a boost in their efforts to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid as reports confirmed the two clubs have 'progressed' in their talks for negotiating a move for the defender. Only last week, it was reported that Man United were set to end their pursuit of Sergio Reguilon due to Real Madrid's insistence on inserting a buy-back clause in the contract. However, fresh reports claim that a deal for Reguilon to United is still on the cards. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on making at least three more signings this summer in order to bridge the gap between Man City and Liverpool.

Talks ongoing also tonight between Manchester United and Sergio Reguilon agents. #MUFC won’t accept the ‘buy back clause’ asked by Real Madrid but are seriously working on Reguilon as LB option. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #RealMadrid https://t.co/i9HIzGhhrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Man United transfer news: Red Devils receive Sergio Reguilon transfer boost

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sergio Reguilon could become a Man United player by the end of the transfer window. The transfer guru was asked by a Man United fan whether a deal for Reguilon was close and the 27-year-old replied, "Yes. The talks are currently progressing between Manchester United/agents/Real Madrid [but not 100% agreed yet]." United have shown a keen interest in Reguilon after the 23-year-old's stellar displays for Sevilla last season as he played an integral role in guiding the LaLiga club to the Europa League title. Reguilon reportedly favours a move to Man United as Real Madrid currently consider him surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu due to the presence of Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

Reports from The Guardian claim that Man United are prepared to make an initial bid to sign Reguilon but are unwilling to match Real Madrid's valuation of the player. It is reported that Real Madrid want around €30million (£27.7m) to part ways with Reguilon but Man United believe that figure is too high given the current state of the market. Los Blancos were also looking to insert a buy-back clause in Reguilon's contract which would allow them to re-sign the Spaniard anytime in the future. Man United reportedly have 'no interest' in signing Reguilon if Real Madrid insist on the buy-back clause.

Football transfer news: Man United plans for the transfer window

Having completed a move for Donny van de Beek from Ajax, Solskjaer reportedly wants at least three more arrivals at Old Trafford this summer. Along with keeping tabs on Reguilon, the 20-time English champions are monitoring RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano to bolster their defence. United have also long been linked with a move for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and are hopeful to sign the Englishman before the transfer window shuts on October 5. However, should that deal lie dead in the water, the Red Devils have a plan B in the form of a loan deal for Gareth Bale.

Image Credits - Sergio Reguilon / AP