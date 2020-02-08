Bruno Fernandes Was Set To Join Tottenham Hotspur, Reveals Former Teammate

Manchester United were successful in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window. The player was also linked with a move to another Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Recent revelations state that Fernandes’ preferred club choice in the Premier League would have been different had it not been for the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Bolasie admits Fernandes' destination could have been different had Mauricio Pochettino stayed at Tottenham:

"Bruno was thinking about going to Tottenham in the summer but I think when the manager went that changes a lot of things.” #muzone [Mirror] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Yannick Bolasie reveals Tottenham interest

Tottenham Hotspur had sacked Mauricio Pochettino mid-season last year. They subsequently replaced him with Jose Mourinho. It was earlier rumoured that Spurs were highly interested in signing Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window. And now, Sporting Lisbon winger Yannick Bolasie has revealed that his former teammate was considering a move to Spurs until Pochettino’s sacking.

Amid the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga, Jose Mourinho was earlier quizzed about the midfielder. Mourinho was quick to exclaim that one should enquire about Fernandes’ possible move to United from Sporting Lisbon itself.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Midfielder lauds Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani

While speaking to the club's official website, Bruno Fernandes had revealed the role played by his countrymen Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani in his switch to Manchester United. Fernandes admitted that he spoke to Ronaldo about the Premier League giants. He also divulged that Ronaldo was very appreciative of the club and advised him to join the Red Devils.

Fernandes also revealed that former United star Nani texted to express his happiness on the player's move to Manchester United. Nani, who now plays for MLS side Orlando City FC, recorded a personal video message asking United fans to support his compatriot.

Bruno Fernandes marks his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers

🗣 @VLindelof on @B_Fernandes8: "He only had one training session and it's not easy to come in. I think he a did a good job and showed the qualities he can give us."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/wnZ7sWsy7K — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2020

Bruno Fernandes made his first appearance for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last Saturday. He was also crowned as the player of the match for his impressive debut at Old Trafford. United are placed seventh on the Premier League points table and will next play against Chelsea on Monday (Tuesday IST).

