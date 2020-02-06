Dele Alli Nutmegs Referee During Tottenham's Win Against Southampton: WATCH

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is known for his skillful display on the field. And the player did not disappoint his fans when Spurs played against Southampton on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). In a video that has gone viral on social media, Alli is seen trying his skills on the match referee.

Also Read | Dele Alli has no hard feelings towards Raheem Sterling for his tackle during Spurs vs City

Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup highlights: Dele Alli nutmegs referee

During the match against Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli recovers the ball just before his team’s penalty area. He is then seen nutmegging the referee who was hovering around the star, before attempting a back heel pass to attack on the counter.

Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup highlights: Spurs win in fourth round replay

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Southampton 3-2 in the replays of the fourth round of the FA Cup. Southampton defender Jack Stephens netted in his team’s post in the 12th minute of the game, before Shane Long equalised against Spurs in the 34th minute, courtesy of Hugo Lloris’ poor handling skills.

Also Read | Dele Alli calls Tottenham "arrogant" after Jose Mourinho's side lost to Manchester United

Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup highlights: Son Heung-min scores the winner

Southampton took lead in the second half, when Danny Ings scored a clinical goal in the 72nd minute of the game. However, they could not hold onto their lead for long, when Lucas Moura scored an amazing goal just six minutes later. Son Heung-min ensured his side marched to the next round of the FA Cup after he converted from a penalty-kick. The previous match between Spurs and Southampton ended in a draw, with both sides scoring one past each other.

The final #EmiratesFACup replay in the 2019-20 season is over ⏰@SpursOfficial are through to the fifth round, where they will host @NorwichCityFC! pic.twitter.com/j3HrXqnasp — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2020

After the match, Jose Mourinho was humble enough to accept that the best team (Southampton) lost, after his team’s not-so-impressive display. However, Mourinho was quick to reiterate that his team suffered from fatigue after playing Manchester City on Sunday. The match against Pep Guardiola’s men ended in Mourinho’s favour, when Spurs scored twice past Ederson Moraes.

Also Read | Son Heung-min wins Premier League Goal of The Month award for THAT brilliant goal

Tottenham Hotspur will next play against Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling to make it to the top four of the Premier League as they linger on the fifth spot with 37 points. Mourinho’s men will next play against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho after Son Heung-min's red card: 'VAR is killing Premier League'