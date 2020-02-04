Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva Among Top 7 PSG Players To Leave Next Summer: Report

If reports in France are to be believed, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might lose seven of their first-team players in the summer transfer window. Among the most touted names to leave Parc des Princes is that of striker Edinson Cavani. Cavani has been in the news off late amidst Premier League and LaLiga transfer rumours.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani transfer: PSG reject reported €15 million offer from Atletico Madrid

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva likely to leave PSG

Edinson Cavani’s contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions expires in the summer of 2020. The club are not willing to extend his stay at the French capital, which makes the probability of a free transfer very likely. Apart from Cavani, there are six other players whose contracts expire in summer.

Allez Capitán 🔵🔴💪... pic.twitter.com/AulEs7Tn0z — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) February 2, 2020

Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa, Adil Aouchiche, Tanguy Kouassi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are the ones whose contracts end in June 2020. While PSG are willing to negotiate with some of the players to extend their stay, others are thought to be surplus to the club’s requirements. Apart from Cavani, Silva is most likely to leave the Parisians.

Also Read | Eden Hazard's injury against PSG leaves Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier devastated

There is no clarity on Thomas Meunier's situation with the club

Thiago Silva will turn 36 by the start of next season, while Edinson Cavani has made it clear that he does not want to continue with PSG. On the other hand, the club is yet to clear their stand on the future of Thomas Meunier, Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi. Cavani was on his way to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. However, his deal fell through due to failure to reach an agreement on the transfer fees.

Neymar has committed himself to PSG

On the other hand, PSG's most expensive signing Neymar has committed himself to the club at least till the end of the season, while there have been differences between manager Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe as the French international is yet to renew his contract with the club.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho jokes about bringing Kylian Mbappe on loan instead of Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani likely to join Atletico Madrid

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after the arrival of loanee Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan. Cavani has scored just five goals this campaign, while Icardi has netted 17 goals in 23 games. Cavani had signed for PSG in 2013 after a successful stint with Serie A side Napoli. He had an incredible goal-scoring record with PSG. During his seven seasons with the Parisians, he scored a total of 198 goals in 292 games, while also winning major domestic accolades in France.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's mother slams PSG, says the club isn't 'behaving well'