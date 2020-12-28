Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Chelsea will be looking to make amends and get back onto the winning ways after a dampening London derby defeat to Arsenal as they host Aton Villa in the next 48 hours of their previous game. The match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge on Monday, December 28, and kick-off at 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream, Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction, and other details of this Premier League clash.

The Blues of London will walk into the match with a poor record to start with. Frank Lampard's men have registered three defeats in four matches after losing to Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Arsenal. Aston Villa on the other hand are flying high in the Premier League and are on points with their London-based opponents. Coming back on a 3-0 victory against Crystal Place, Dean Smith's men will be brimming with confidence especially as they played out the match with 10 men in the field. While Chelsea is currently slotted 8th in the Premier League standings, their opponents sit a position above them with 2 matches in hand.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa team news

Chelsea's lackluster outing against local rivals will see Frank Lampard chop and change the team in an attempt to get back on the winning ways. The changes will also be necessary for the Blues who have a congested fixture list which heavily affected the performance of many Chelsea players.

Aston Villa Center back Tyrone Mings won’t be available to feature against the Londoners following a sending off against Crystal Palace at the stroke of half-time. Ross Barkley too remains unavailable and will not be part of the Aston Villa as the Chelsea loanee cannot feature against the parent club.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live in India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live score, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction

The absence of Tyrone Mings will be a great advantage for the Blues who will be looking to get back on the winning ways. The Blues of London will be capitalizing on opportunities with title contenders like Liverpool, Spurs, Man United, and Leicester City also dropping point earlier and aim to get positive strides in their ongoing Premier League campaign.

Prediction Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

