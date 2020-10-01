Tottenham Vs Maccabi Haifa Live Stream, Team News, Europa League Qualifying Playoff Live

Tottenham take on Israeli club Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League qualifying playoff round this week in what comes next in their very busy fixtures list. The Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live stream will begin on Thursday night, October 1 (Friday morning in India) at 12:30 am IST. The Europa League qualifying live action will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. Here are the Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live stream details, our Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa team news.

Also Read: Arkadiusz Milik To United? Club In Contact With Napoli Striker After Spurs Show Interest

Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live stream and preview

The fixtures keep coming thick and fast for Tottenham with their Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Haifa their third match in five days. However, Spurs will need to win this game to book their place in the Europa League group stage. Tottenham are coming into the Europa League qualifying game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Chelsea, which saw them defeat their fierce rivals 5-4 on penalties. Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, have won their last five games in all competitions and defeated FC Rostov 2-1 in their third Europa League qualifying round game.

Also Read: Champions League Draw Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Draw Live

Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa team news: Injury update

Tottenham: New signing Gareth Bale continues to remain unavailable, while star player Son Heung-min will miss the game as well. It remains to be seen whether Dele Alli will make the squad after being dropped in recent weeks.

Also Read: Spurs Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Reach League Cup Quarters

Maccabi Haifa: While the Israeli side don’t have any injury worries to deal with, Yanic Wildschut, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, will remain unavailable.

Also Read: Gareth Bale Injury News: Mourinho Hands An update On Winger As Giggs Snubs Wales Selection

Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa team news: Probable playing 11

Tottenham: Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Moura, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane

Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Moura, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane Maccabi Haifa: Cohen; Mabouka, Planic, Menachem, Habashi, Arad, Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani, Rukavytsya, Haziza

Europa League live: How to watch Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live stream?

The live telecast of Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa will not be available for Indian viewers. For fans in the UK, the Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live telecast will be available on Premier Sports 1 while the Tottenham vs Macca Haifa live stream can be watched on Premier Player. For in-match highlights and the Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa prediction

According to our Tottenham vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, the match will end in a victory for Tottenham

Image Credits: Tottenham Instagram, Maccabi Haifa Instagram