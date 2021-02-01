Transfer Deadline Day Live: Dele Alli's PSG Move, Liverpool's Hunt For Top Centre-back

Dele Alli's loan move from Tottenham to PSG is reportedly expected to go down to the final hours of the transfer window on Monday. Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to announce the arrival of centre-back Ben Davies from Preston once the 25-year-old completes his medical at the Merseyside club. Here's a look at few of the transfers that are expected to take place on the final day of the January transfer window.

Transfer deadline day live: Dele Alli to PSG hinging on Spurs chief Daniel Levy?

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Ligue 1 giants PSG are 'close' to signing Spurs midfielder Dele Alli on loan for the remainder of the season. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to get a deal over the line with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho also sanctioning the move. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is yet to sanction Alli's departure to the French capital.

Reports suggest that Levy will only approve Alli’s exit from North London if he can land a replacement for the 24-year-old. Harry Kane's injury has also left Spurs short on attacking options. Levy and Tottenham recruitment staff have been discussing their options over the past two days. The return of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who only left for Inter Milan a year ago, has been mooted but the cost of any deal makes it unlikely.

👍 "Dele wants to go. Jose Mourinho is more than happy he goes."



❌ "Daniel Levy has said no."



👎 "They've turned down three loan offers."@JimWhite reveals that PSG have had three loan bids rejected for #THFC's Dele Alli. pic.twitter.com/vbQaawG4An — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 1, 2021

Reports claim that Spurs have rejected three loan bids from PSG so far. Alli has been frozen out by Mourinho and has not started a League game for Spurs since the opening day of the season when he was withdrawn at half-time during the defeat against Everton. Danny Rose is also unlikely to leave Spurs on transfer deadline day, having turned down interest from two Turkish clubs, including Trabzonspor, earlier this month, but third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was hoping to find a new club in Spain before the deadline.

Sven Botman is *not* joining Liverpool today - he’s staying. No contacts/talks opened with Lille. #LFC are now set to announce Ben Davies as new signing after medicals completed. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/AbFtsOkbEe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Liverpool transfer news latest: Ben Davies to join Liverpool from Preston?

Liverpool are finally planning to address their defensive woes and sign a centre-back in January on transfer deadline day. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have agreed to a cut-price deal worth £1.6m with Preston for the defender. Liverpool will hope that the 25-year-old English defender is the answer to their defensive injury crisis. The deal is expected to be announced later on transfer deadline day.

Not expecting any major outgoings from #LFC today. Only departure is set to be Sepp van den Berg’s loan move to Preston. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 1, 2021

