Who Is Ben Davies? Liverpool Reportedly Agree Fee For Preston North End Defender

The deadline day for the winter transfer window is here as Liverpool look to complete a new signing. Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool have agreed a €4m deal to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End. Liverpool who have been craving for a centre back and defensive reinforcements have finally identified a player and look likely to sign him on Monday.

Ben Davies to Liverpool from Preston, agreement reached and ‘here we go’ in the coming hours!



The deal will be completed today for €4m - medicals pending. More: #LFC have not contacted Juventus for Merih Demiral as of today. 🔴 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Who is Ben Davies?

Ben Davies is a 25-year-old player who currently plays for the Championship side Preston North End. The centre-back is reported to join Liverpool as the Merseyside club is expected to have agreed to a two million deal to sign him from Preston North End. His contract with the second-tier side ends in June as Liverpool look to take advantage of the situation and sign him now at a small price to tackle their defensive crisis rather than see him join them on a free transfer before the next season starts.

Ben Davies Transfer: Ben Davies Liverpool transfer details

The Reds of Merseyside have been without the services of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez who have been missing from action over the last few months due to long-term injuries. The defending Premier League champions had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as makeshift centre-backs in the absence of their first-choice defenders.

Also Read Neymar Confirms PSG Stay As He Dreams Of A Great Team With Kylian Mbappe

However, things have gone worst for Klopp’s men as Brazilian international Fabinho has been unavailable for their last two matches following a muscle complaint while Joel Matip was withdrawn during their 3-1 win against Tottenham after he suffered from ligament damage in that match. With Liverpool not sure about the extent of Matip’s injury they were forced to rely on young players to start at the heart of the defence.

Also Read Messi Contract Leaked: Top 10 BIGGEST Sports Contract Revealed Ft. Patrick Mahomes, Neymar

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to play club captain Henderson and academy player Nathaniel Phillips as his latest centre-back pairing last week where they registered a comprehensive 3-1 win against West Ham United. With no proper centre-backs in the first team, Ben Davies has been identified as a potential target by the Merseyside club. He will move from the Championship side and is likely to feature for the reigning Premier League champions as they continue to run out of options following a major injury crisis at the back. The deal is expected to be sealed on Monday and will also see Liverpool's youngster Sepp van den Berg move to Preston North End on loan until the end of the season.

Also Read Man United Transfer News: £60m-rated Defender Jules Kounde Becomes Top Summer Target

Ben Davies Stats

Davies made his debut at 17 as a left-back and then moved on to the centre of the defence. Featuring over five clubs in English Football League, Ben Davies has played for Newport, Tranmere, Southport, Fleetwood, and Preston North End. The 6′ 1″ defender featured over 250 senior appearances in the English Football League. He has played 145 times for Preston and has been a vital cog for the Lancashire club. Another advantage for Liverpool in signing Ben Davies is that he can be registered as a homegrown player. He is likely to undergo a medical on Monday as Liverpool boast their defensive cover for the centre-backs this season.

Also Read Mo Salah Becomes First Liverpool Star To Hit 20-goal Mark Across 4 Seasons Since Ian Rush