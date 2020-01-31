Transfer Window Deadline: When Does The Transfer Window In Europe Close?

As the month of January draws to a close, the winter transfer window also approaches its deadline day. The top five leagues saw some extensive transfers. Let us look at the deadline day of major leagues across Europe.

When does the January transfer window close? January 31 is Premier League's deadline day

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

The English transfer window ends at 11 pm, Friday (January 31). This deadline encompasses the Premier League as well as the English Football League pyramid. Teams that still vie for a transfer till the last hour, have to mandatorily submit a ‘Deal Sheet’ between 9 pm and 11 pm. This would ensure that the teams can complete their transfer beyond the deadline.

When does the January transfer window close? January 31 for Top Five Leagues

Transfer window in other countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy and France will close concurrently with the English transfer window at 11 pm on Friday. This means that the top five leagues all have the same deadline. However, the transfer window in Portugal ends on February 2, while it will begin on February 2 in Russia and will continue till February 22.

When does the January transfer window close? Chinese Super League's deadline day

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was earlier linked with a move to the Chinese Super League. However, the deal did not materialise. Transfer window in China will continue till February 27. Meanwhile, the transfer window in MLS will begin only on February 12 and will close on May 5, 2020.

Some major signings in the January transfer window

So happy and excited to start this new adventure with you all! #forzainter ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/Z2bMsOpj69 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 28, 2020

Bruno Fernandes was one of the most anticipated signings in the Premier League as the midfielder secured a move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon. In other news, LaLiga side Villareal signed Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich secured the signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season. Brazil teenager Bruno Guimaraes signed for Olympique Lyon from Club Athletico Paranaense. Tottenham Hotspur saw their midfielder Christian Eriksen join Inter Milan recently as well.

