Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid? Rumours Of A Fall Out With Board Could Lead To Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is, arguably, one of the best players ever to don the famous white jersey at the Bernabeu. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner joined Real Madrid in 2001 and stayed in the club for 5 seasons. Zinedine Zidane started his second spell at Real Madrid when he took up the job of a manager in 2015. He went on to win three consecutive Champions League trophies in a row. Zinedine Zidane left the Real Madrid job after the 2017-18 season. He returned back after just 6 months.

Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid?

However, if rumours are believed to be true, Zinedine Zidane could leave the Whites again at the end of the ongoing season. The reason behind this speculation is that there is an alleged rift in the relationship (according to Mundo Deportivo) between him and club president Florentino Perez. Zidane was very eager to sign Paul Pogba but Florentino Perez completely ignored the move and instead went on to sign Reinier Jesus. Apart from that, Florentino Perez reportedly approached Jose Mourinho quite a few times when Zidane was already appointed as Real Madrid's manager. All these things didn't go down well with the legendary player. As a result, there are rumours that the Frenchman will resign at the end of the year.

Zidane proved that his heart was at Real Madrid and he accepted the job when the Madrid-based side were in desperate need of a change. The Frenchman took his time and began to rebuild the Real Madrid side in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid are performing exceptionally well as compared to last season.

Los Blancos are currently on top of the LaLiga 2019-20 table. They have already booked their spot in the Champions League Round of 16 clash. Their game looks neat as they have conceded very few goals this season. These are just speculations for now as Perez and Zidane share a solid relationship. Perez has often mentioned that Zinedine Zidane is his favourite person at Real Madrid and he can't afford to see him leave the club.

