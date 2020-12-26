TRB Vs GAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Lig 2020-21 Game Preview

Turkish outfit Galatasaray have had a startling start to the Super Lig campaign this season and look to continue their fine form when they take on Trabzonspor on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Here's the TRB vs GAL Dream11 prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

TRB vs GAL live: TRB vs GAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Senol Gunes Stadium

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2020

Time: 9.30 pm IST

TRB vs GAL live: TRB vs GAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Moments from today's training session. 📸 pic.twitter.com/Z1cI53x2XI — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 19, 2020

Galatasaray have enjoyed a sensational start to the Super Lig campaign, as they occupy the second spot in the competition. With eight victories and three defeats in 13 games, they have reached up 26 points in all. The previous game saw Galatasaray register a 3-1 victory over Goztepe.

On the other hand, Trabzonspor managed a close-edged victory over Hatayspor in the previous game, their fifth win this season. They have managed 20 points in 14 games this season and occupy the ninth spot in the Super Lig table.

TRB vs GAL match prediction: Squads for TRB vs GAL Dream11 team

Goztepe: Ugurcan Cakir, Erce Kardesler, Muhammet Tepe, Arda Akbulut, Gaston Campi, Vitor Hugo, Serkan Asan, Marlon Xavier, Kamil Corekci, Joao Pereira, Huseyin Turkmen, Edgar EI, Majid Hosseini, Anthony Nwakaeme, Lewis Baker, Abdulkadir, Flavio Silva, Abdulkaid Parmak, Fousseni Diabete, Yusuf Sari, Safa Kinali, Anders Trondsen, Ahmet Canbaz, Benik Afobe, Caleb Ekuban, Bilal Basacikoglu, Jorge Djaniny, Stiven Plaza, Salih Kavrazli

Galatasaray: Fernando Muslera, Okan Kocuk, Fatih Ozturk, Valentine Ozornwafor, Sener Özbayrakli, Ryan Donk, Emre Tasdemir, Christian Luyindama, Marcelo Saracchi, Emin Bayram, Isik Kaan Arslan, Marcao, Omar Elabdellaoui, Taylan Antalyali, Ryan Babe, Younès Belhanda, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Emre Akbaba, Mustafa Fettahoglu, Emre Kilinc, Arda Turan, Jesse Sekidika, Sofiane Feghouli, Radamel Falcao, Peter Etebo, Martin Linnes, Ogulcan Caglayan, Omer Bayram, Ali Yavuz Ko, Mbaye Diagne

TRB vs GAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ugurcan Cakir

Defenders: Serkan Asan, Marlon Xavier, Ryan Donk, Martin Linnes

Midfielders: Anthony Nwakaeme, Mustafa Fettahoglu, Taylan Antalyali

Forwards: Ogulcan Caglayan, Mbaye Diagne, Benik Afobe

TRB vs GAL match prediction and top picks

Goztepe: Benik Afobe, Anthony Nwakaeme (vc)

Galatasaray: Ogulcan Caglayan (c), Mbaye Diagne

Galatasaray start as favourites for the game.

Note: The TRB vs GAL match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Galatasaray Twitter