PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Official Set To Quit Football After Racism Controversy

Days after being embroiled in a racism row during the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir Champions League game, media reports suggest that Sebastian Coltescu is set to quit football. The match official had created headlines for all the wrong reasons after his comments directed towards assistant coach Pierre Webo were deemed to be racist. Following the comments made by the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir official, the game was suspended after players from both sides walked off the field in a sign of solidarity.

What did the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir official do?

The incident occurred around the 13th minute of the game when Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo accused touchline official Sebastian Coltescu of using a racist term against him. After Webo confronted Sebastian Coltescu, the coach was shown a red card as well. Match footage from the PSG vs Istanbul game later revealed that Sebastian Coltescu was heard referring to Pierre Webo as the “Black One” on the touchline.

Demba Ba: "You never say this white guy, you say this guy, so why when you mention a black guy you say 'this black guy'?"



4th official Sebastian Colţescu had used the word: "ala negru," which in Romanian can translate to "the black [guy]," provoking the incident that followed. pic.twitter.com/pDxq2yalXt — GossipBoyz (@gossipboyz11) December 8, 2020

Calls for Sebastian Coltescu ban had risen after match officials’ comments

After the language used by the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir official went viral on social media, several people called for the Sebastian Coltescu ban as well. Soon after the incident, UEFA announced that it has appointed ‘an ethics and disciplinary inspector’ to head the investigation and probe the incident. According to UEFA rules, Sebastian Coltescu can be hit with the same 10 game ban that applies to players who are found guilty of racism.

UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation.



Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football.

#NoToRacism — UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020

Sebastian Coltescu quits football announcement already made?

However, media reports covering the entire incident suggest that the Romanian referee may escape punishment as he is set to quit football. According to The Sun, Sebastian Coltescu had already announced that the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir Champions League encounter would be his last game before retirement. Subsequently, the fourth official was also removed from the FIFA referee’s list for future appointments as he had already declared his intention to retire.

Sebastian Coltescu could face a 10-game ban after the incident, which resulted in the players walking off the pitch and the match being abandoned for the evening https://t.co/B286yctUmj pic.twitter.com/s5dDXBItAL — Footy Corner (@footycor) December 9, 2020

Sebastian Coltescu had also spoken about the racism allegations after the controversy, claiming that he was not a racist. Speaking to Romanian reports, Coltescu insisted that he had done nothing wrong, saying that he always tries to be good. The fourth official admitted that he wouldn't be reading any news over the next few days, as reiterated that anyone who knows him knows that he is not a racist.

