Tyson Fury Invited By Solskjaer To Give Inspirational Speech To Man United Squad

Manchester United have reportedly asked Tyson Fury to visit their Carrington training facility. The Premier League giants expect Fury to give a speech on his battle against depression to WBC glory to the Manchester United squad. The Red Devils are in the running for Europa League and FA Cup success. They are also battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League after a difficult start to the campaign.

Also Read: LaLiga Matchday 26 Preview: All Eyes On El Clasico With LaLiga Supremacy Up For Grabs

Tyson Fury Man United: Solskjaer invites boxer to speak about the 'Tyson Fury transformation'

Tyson Fury has spoken publicly spoken about his famed battle from drug addiction and his downward spiral after defeating Wladimir Klitschko. Fury has admitted that he was on the brink of suicide and the Tyson Fury transformation story is well known. The British boxer had ballooned to a massive 27 stone. However, he got back to work and is back at the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson Fury's journey from the brink of suicide to heavyweight world champion is remarkable on so many different levels. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the Wythenshawe-born fighter to share his story with the #mufc squad. https://t.co/U1pYdZnmBG — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) February 27, 2020

Tyson Fury transformation: A Tyson Fury speech will provide insight to Man United squad

Adding another feather to the glorified Tyson Fury transformation chapter, the British boxer defied all odds to defeat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the seventh round at the MGM Grand. According to the Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have invited Tyson Fury (a Manchester United fan) to deliver a speech to his squad ahead of the business end of the season. Solskjaer believes that the 'Tyson Fury transformation story' will provide the team with insight into fighting back from the brink of a fall.

Also Read: 'It Won't Be A Factor' - Inter Discuss Empty Stadium V Juve, Assess Ludogrets Win

Tyson Fury Man United: Solskjaer taking a leaf out of Pep's book?

Manchester United’s reported invitation to Tyson Fury is not the first time that a Premier League club has invited people to deliver speeches to the squad. Manchester United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City have employed this scheme multiple times under manager Pep Guardiola. The defending Premier League champions had recently invited Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal to deliver a speech to the squad.

Also Read: Italy-Spain Pairings Headline Europa League Draw

Tyson Fury Old Trafford: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury to be played at Old Trafford?

Reports suggest that Tyson Fury has been invited to Old Trafford next month for their clash against Manchester City. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has also revealed that the former WBA, WBO and IBF champion could fight against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy clash at Old Trafford. Warren said that it was always Fury’s dream to have a chance to compete in front of his home crowd and the Theatre of Dreams seems like the perfect place for it. A Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Old Trafford clash seems spicy and has all the ingredients for a legendary encounter. However, fans will have to wait and see if there’s actually a possibility of it happening.

Also Read: Real Madrid Reportedly Set To Bid For Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland Next Season