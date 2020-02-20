Chelsea identifies three targets ahead of summer transfer window

Chelsea has reportedly identified three transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window. According to reports, Lampard is looking to bolster his squad after a quiet January transfer window. A 33.5 million pounds deal for Ajaz player Hakim Ziyech has been agreed but more signings are expected after the end of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea looking to sign players in the summer transfer window

According to reports, the Blues are looking to buy a striker with the option of a left-back also on the club's agenda. Jadon Sancho is one of Chelsea's top transfer targets with clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool hot on their trail. The England International is tied to Borussia Dortmund until the year 2022 and reports suggest that the German club will demand more than 100 million pounds to let him go.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is also being eyed by Chelsea. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the Germany international, a cheaper alternative for Jadon Sancho. Werner has a release clause of 50.2 million pounds. According to reports, the player said that Liverpool is the best team in the world, adding that being associated with a top team made him proud.

Chelsea is the most probable club to bid for Chilwell. Lampard frequently plays Reece James as the right-back and Cesar Azpilicueta as the left-back but Chilwell could prove to be a long-term replacement for the veteran Spanish football player. However, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers stated that no player will be leaving the club in the January Transfer Window. Rodgers went on to add that it is very clear that the club wants to keep the current squad together because of the results the team has been reaping this season.

Chelsea needs to fight to stay in the top four

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that his team needs to fight to stay in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

"The fight starts now," said Lampard on February 17. "It's not worth me going on about it now but the reality was there for us to see.

"If we're not going to take chances then we're not going to win games. When you dominate large periods you have to take your chances."

