Chelsea Lose To Manchester United At Stamford Bridge, VAR Hogs Headlines AGAIN

Chelsea controversially lost to Manchester United at home on Monday night, allowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to come within three points off the Blues. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored for United in a game that saw multiple VAR decisions go in favour of the visitors. With Chelsea's defeat, the race for the top four has heated up, with Chelsea, United and Tottenham all eyeing for the fourth place in the Premier League.

Watch all of the best bits from our third victory over Chelsea this season 🍿#MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/TNXDQzJpjg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Chelsea Keeper Kepa Hopes To Start Against Manchester United After Being Dropped By Lampard

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United highlights

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United highlights

Solskjaer once again opted for a back three with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly lining up in defence. The move paid off well as the Red Devils were able to hit Chelsea on the counter. Despite being starved of possession, United were able to muster nine shots, eventually winning the game 2-0.

Anthony Martial put the visitors ahead right at the stroke of half time after the Frenchman did well to outleap Andreas Christensen to meet Aaron Wan-Bissaka's header. Just before the opener, United captain Harry Maguire seemingly avoided a red card after replays showed the defender kicking Michy Batshuayi in front of the Chelsea bench.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Manchester United highlights: 5 Players Who Played For Both Sides

Chelsea found a way to score in the second half after Kurt Zouma converted from a corner. However, the goal was chalked off after VAR caught a push on Brandon Williams by Cesar Azpilicueta. Replays from the incident showed Azpilicueta apparently been pushed by Fred onto Williams.

United soon doubled their advantage after Harry Maguire sent a powerful header past Caballero in the 66th minute. Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud had a goal ruled out for offside in the 77th minute. The game finished at 2-0 to United.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Manchester United highlights: Fernando Torres Recalls 2011 Stunner Against Red Devils

Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings

Chelsea

Wilfredo Caballero - 5/10

Reece James - 5.5/10

Andreas Christensen - 6.5/10

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

N'Golo Kante - 5.5/10

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Willian - 7/10

Michy Batshuayi - 5.5/10

Pedro Rodriguez - 7/10

Substitutes: Mason Mount - 6.5/10, Kurt Zouma - 6.5/10, Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Manchester United

David De Gea - 7/10

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Harry Maguire - 8.5/10

Eric Bailly - 7/10

Brandon Williams - 7/10

Fred - 7/10

Nemanja Matic - 6.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8/10

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Anthony Martial - 6/10

Daniel James - 6/10

Substitutes: Andreas Pereira - 6/10, Diogo Dalot - NA, Odion Ighalo - NA

Manchester United remain seventh with 38 points but just three points off Chelsea, who are placed fourth. United complete a first double over Chelsea in the Premier League with this win. Chelsea will host Tottenham next while United will head to Belgium to play Club Brugge in the Europa League Round of 32.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Manchester United highlights: When Matic Wanted To Leave Chelsea But Was Forced To Stay