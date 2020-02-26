Casemiro Prioritises Real Madrid Ahead Of His Vacation And This Incident Proves That

Casemiro is one of Real Madrid's most important player in recent times. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Los Blancos in 2013. However, he became a crucial player only in 2015. Since then, the 27-year-old has given his blood, sweat and tears for the Spanish giants. He has done all the dirty work for his side, whether it is initiating crucial tackles or taking one for the team. Casemiro is Real Madrid's silent hero and he has made a lot of sacrifices for the team on-field. Additionally, the CDM recently revealed that he has made many sacrifices for the club in his personal life as well.

Also Read | Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

Casemiro keeps Real Madrid first

Casemiro was vacationing with his family when he saw Real Madrid suffering a humiliating 7-3 loss against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season clash. The Brazilian was set to sail to Disney World with his family. However, he decided to cancel the plan to return to training. Casemiro, while talking with Onda Cero, said, "I saw my team lose 7-3 in the preseason against Atlético Madrid, and I had decided that I couldn't continue my vacation & go to Disney World. So I told my daughter that 'Dad has a problem at work, and I have to cancel the vacation.' That's the reason why I returned earlier than expected."

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

Casemiro:



"I saw my team lose 7-3 in the preseason against Atlético Madrid, and I had decided that I couldn’t continue my vacation & go to Disney World. So I told my daughter that “Dad has a problem at work, and I have to cancel the vacation.”"



Savage! pic.twitter.com/abArQZ9ScM — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) February 21, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True

Real Madrid have performed exceptionally well in the season so far and Casemiro has been one of the best players for his side. He has rarely missed any games in the season and found the net occasionally. Zinedine Zidane is relying a lot on his defenders this season and Casemiro is one of the key aspects in their defence. That said, Real Madrid and Casemiro have a lot of work to do to end this season in a positive note. Real Madrid will next face Manchester City and Barcelona in their next two games.

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two