Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Lineups, Live Streaming Details

Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen are all set to clash in a Champions League encounter on November 26 as their fate hangs by a thread in Group D. Leverkusen's 2-1 victory over Athletico Madrid has given the team a much-needed boost but they need to win their remaining two matches to realise their dreams of qualifying for the knockout stages. However, Moscow trail second-placed Athletico Madrid by four points after a narrow 2-1 defeat against Juventus.

Yuri Semen will probably field a 3-4-3 formation with Guilherme in between the sticks and Ignatjev, Howedes and Corluka(C) as the back three whereas Rybus- Barinov and Kyrchowiak-Miranchuk will probably be paired in the midfield with the frontline featuring Kolomeytsev, Miranchuk and Eder. Djordjevic, Farfan and Rotenberg are all set to miss the clash with knee injuries whereas Smolov and Mario still remain doubtful for the match as the former suffered a thigh injury and the latter injured his toe.

Lokomotiv Moscow have failed to pick up a point in the premier club competition since their 2-1 win over Leverkusen in the opening group D match.

Peter Bosz will probably field a 4-3-3 formation with Hradecky in between the sticks and Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender and Wendell as the back four whereas Charles Aranguiz, Karim Belarabi and Julian Baumgartlinger will handle Leverkusen's midfield and Mousa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay and Kevin will feature at the frontline.

Bayer Leverkusen will miss out on Amiri as he remains suspended, Havertz and Sinkgraven have been sidelined with a thigh problem whereas Pohjanpali and Weiser have been sidelined with ankle injuries.

Leverkusen's game against Lokomotiv will be the club's 100th game in the competition having competed in every group stage in the competition. Kevin Volland is the club's top scorer with a total of six goals to his credit in the Champions League.

The match will telecast live on November 26 on Sony Ten 2 at 11:15pm in India. The match will be available for live streaming on the Sony Liv app for the premium users who want to watch it on their phones or laptops.

