Man City File Appeal With CAS After Two-year Champions League Ban Ahead Of Real Madrid Tie

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has confirmed that defending Premier League champions Manchester City have lodged an official appeal after they were handed out a two-season ban from the UEFA Champions League. Man City were found guilty of breaching the financial fair play (FFP) rules and were subsequently banned for two years and were handed a £25 million fine. The reigning Premier League champions, however, have appealed with the CAS in a bid to regain UEFA Champions League football status.

Also Read: Casemiro Prioritises Real Madrid Ahead Of His Vacation And This Incident Proves That

Man City ban: Reigning Premier League champions file appeal after Man City UEFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has received Manchester City’s appeal against their UEFA two-season ban.



[@SkyKaveh] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 26, 2020

Man City were banned by UEFA for substantial breach in the FFP and were handed down a two-year ban from European football. They were also slapped with a £25 million fine. The English FA also launched an investigation into four-time Premier League champions. However, Man City moved quickly and have officially filed an appeal with the CAS in a hope to get their ban overturned.

Also Read: Champions League: Real Madrid Will Beat Man City Comfortably Without Hazard, Says Ambani

Man City UEFA ban: Premier league champions banned for FFP breach

UEFA launched an investigation into Man City’s accounts after German newspaper Der Spiegel leaked documents suggesting that the four-time Premier League champions had inflated the value of their sponsorship deal to mislead the governing body and to break even. CAS appeal arbitration processes involve an interchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened. Once the Panel has been officially constituted, it issues procedural directions, including, among other things, concerning the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, the Panel reflects and then releases its decision in the form of an Arbitral Award.

Also Read: Real Madrid Vs Man City: Throwback To Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema Scoring Against City

Man City ban: De Bruyne, Aguero on the way out?

Man City’s UEFA ban is a substantial blow to the reigning Premier League champions, who will lose a significant chunk of revenue from various sources due to Champions League football. Many players have been linked to moves away from the Etihad Stadium if Man City’s CAS appeal is held up. While Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus might seek pastures anew, winger Raheen Sterling and manager Pep Guardiola have made their stance clear that they’ll be apart of Man City despite missing UCL action.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Calls Real Madrid 'kings' Of The Champions League Ahead Of Mega Clash