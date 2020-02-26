Pep Guardiola Calls Real Madrid 'kings' Of The Champions League Ahead Of Mega Clash

Pep Guardiola has addressed Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid as the "kings" of the Champions League following three titles in as many years as Real Madrid head coach. The defending Premier League champions travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night for their first leg of the UCL Round of 16 vs Real Madrid. Manchester City playmaker David Silva believes a return to Spain could prove to be imperative in the hope of winning his first UEFA Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola labels Real Madrid "Kings of Champions League"

PEP 💬 This is a big opportunity. We are playing the kings of this competition. You never know what’s going to happen. We’ve tried to prepare.



The desire to win has to be there - more than that is impossible. It’s another game. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2020

Zinedine Zidane took charge of Real Madrid back on January 4, 2016, following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, he turned things around instantly guiding Real Madrid to Champions League triumph at the end of the campaign. In the following two seasons, Zinedine Zidane won back to back Champions League titles with Real Madrid taking the clubs tally of European titles to 13.

Real Madrid vs Man City - Manchester City unlucky in the Champions League?

Pep Guardiola hasn't won a Champions League title since 2011, but at the time he was at Barcelona and the Spaniard had arguably one of the best teams in world football at their prime, playing a brand of football similar to his philosophy, at his disposal. However, since returning from his sabbatical, Pep Guardiola hasn't gone past the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament. When asked about luck in the Champions League before the Real Madrid vs Man City game, Pep Guardiola stated his team needs to play well in the knockout phase.

PEP (on luck in knockout stages) 💬 You need to play good, first of all.



You have to be strong and be quality and many things. We can control playing as good as possible and then we’ll see. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2020

Real Madrid vs Man City: David Silva's last shot at the UCL title?

One player that Pep Guardiola needs at his disposal for the Real Madrid vs Man City game is David Silva. The 34-year-old has had an illustrious career but has never been crowned as a Champions League winner. Speaking to reporters along with his manager Pep Guardiola, Silva highlighted the importance of the Real Madrid vs Man City fixture.

SILVA 💬 #UCL is very important.



Not only this season, but before, I wanted to win this competition and we didn’t.



It’s going to be an important game. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2020

Two titans collide: Pep Guardiola vs Zinedine Zidane

Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane are regarded as top coaches in world football. However, the clock is ticking for City boss Pep Guardiola to get his hands on the Champions League title. A great opportunity for Zizou to stamp yet another mark on European football.

