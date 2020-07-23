UDI Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Udinese will host Juventus in their Matchday 35 clash in Serie A at the Dacia Arena this week. Udinese are currently 16th in the Serie A table with 36 points to their name. They have won 9 out of the 35 games played in the season (Wins 9, Draws 16). Udinese lost 2-1 in their last Serie A clash against Napoli. They are currently four points clear of 17th-placed Lecce.

As for Juventus, they are top of the Serie A table with 80 points. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side have managed to bag 25 wins in the season (Draws 5, Losses 4). Juventus only require 4 points in the remaining 4 games to seal the Serie A 2019-20 title. Juventus won 2-1 in their last Serie A clash against Lazio.

The UDI vs JUV live match will commence on Thursday, July 23 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction, UDI vs JUV top picks and UDI vs JUV Dream11 team.

UDI vs JUV live: UDI vs JUV Dream11 team

UDI vs JUV live: UDI vs JUV match prediction and top picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain) Paulo Dybala (Vice-captain) Gonzalo Higuain Kevin Lasagna Stefano Okaka Rodrigo De Paul

UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Full squads

UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Udinese (UDI) squad

Juan Musso, Samuele Perisan, Nícolas Andrade, Samir, Nicholas Opoku, William Troost-Ekong, Bram Nuytinck, Hidde ter Avest, Rodrigo Becao, Sebastian De Maio, Seko Fofana, Mato Jajalo, Rodrigo De Paul, Wallace, Ken Sema, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rolando Mandragora, Jan Kubala, Marco Ballarini, Antonin Barak, Felipe Viseu, Evandro, Francisco Sierralta, Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestoroski, Lukasz Teodorczyk

UDI vs JUV Dream11 Prediction: Juventus (JUV) squad

Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction: UDI vs JUV playing 11

Udinese : Juan Musso, Sebastian De Maio, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becão, Seko Fofana, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Hidde ter Avest, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lukasz Teodorczyk, Kevin Lasagna

: Juan Musso, Sebastian De Maio, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becão, Seko Fofana, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Hidde ter Avest, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lukasz Teodorczyk, Kevin Lasagna Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi

UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Our UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game.

Note: The UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction and UDI vs JUV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UDI vs JUV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Juventus/Instagram)