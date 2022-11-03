UEFA Champions League: Who Have Qualified For Knockouts? Date, Eliminated Teams, Seedings

The group stage matches of the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign is done and dusted and the final 16 teams for the knockout stage have been decided. The attention now shifts to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw where eight group winners will be seeded and placed into Pot 1, while the eight teams that finished runners-up in their group will be unseeded and placed into Pot 2.

During the draw, teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition. Ahead of the Champions League round of 16 draw, we take a look at the final teams, the date of the UCL Round of 16 draw and the dates of the matches.

UCL 2022-23: List of teams that qualified for UEFA Champions League round of 16

Group winners: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Napoli (Italy),

Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain)﻿, Tottenham (England)

Group runners-up: Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Inter (Italy), RB Leipzig (Germany), Liverpool (England), AC Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Teams which qualified for UEFA Europa League

Ajax (Netherlands), Barcelona (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), FC Salzburg (Austria), Juventus (Italy), Sevilla (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Sporting CP (Portugal)

Teams eliminated from European competitions

Atletico Madrid (Spain), Celtic (Scotland), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Marseille (France), Rangers(Scotland), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Where is the draw for the UCL Round of 16 taking place?

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will be taking place in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time is the UCL Round of 16 draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Where to live stream the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be available on UEFA's official website for free.

When does the Champions League round of 16 start?

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 14th,15th, 21st and 22nd, while the second legs will be played on March 7th,8th,14th and15th. The teams who are in Pot 1 will play their first legs away from home.