Cristiano Ronaldo Has Fewer Goals Than Cesar Azpilicueta In Champions League This Season

Football News

The former Real Madrid player has scored one goal in five games played so far whereas Chelsea's defender has a total of two goals in six games. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea managed to grab the much-needed win against Lille in their Champions League 2019-20 Group H clash. On the other hand, Valencia caused an upset as they clinched a 0-1 win against Ajax to proceed to the next round. 

For Chelsea, Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta made it to the scoresheet as the Frank Lampard led side won 2-1. 

That's a stat to talk about

All said and done, here's an interesting stat from the Champions League 2019-20 season. Believe it or not, Azpilicueta has found the net more times than the all-time great - Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid player has scored one goal in five games played so far whereas Chelsea's defender has a total of two goals in six games. The stats become more interesting when you compare the number of shots both the players have had in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo had a total of 25 attempts with the ball whereas Azpilicueta bagged two goals in four attempts. 

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is in a league of his own and his record in the competition over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Ronaldo has a total of 128 goals in the Champions League which is more than what has been scored by most of the top teams in Europe. The Juventus No. 7 is rightly called "Mr Champions League" and it won't come as a surprise to anyone if the five-time Champions League winner ends up as a top scorer at the end of the competition. Do you think that is possible? Do let us know in the comments section. 

