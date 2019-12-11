Cristiano Ronaldo Has Fewer Goals Than Cesar Azpilicueta In Champions League This Season

Chelsea managed to grab the much-needed win against Lille in their Champions League 2019-20 Group H clash. On the other hand, Valencia caused an upset as they clinched a 0-1 win against Ajax to proceed to the next round.

For Chelsea, Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta made it to the scoresheet as the Frank Lampard led side won 2-1.

Keep

The

Blue

Flag

Flying

High 💪 pic.twitter.com/IuMJktx1i1 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Club Brugge Vs Real Madrid Champions League Live Streaming Details And Preview

That's a stat to talk about

All said and done, here's an interesting stat from the Champions League 2019-20 season. Believe it or not, Azpilicueta has found the net more times than the all-time great - Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid player has scored one goal in five games played so far whereas Chelsea's defender has a total of two goals in six games. The stats become more interesting when you compare the number of shots both the players have had in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo had a total of 25 attempts with the ball whereas Azpilicueta bagged two goals in four attempts.

Also Read | Pepe's Arrogance Gets The Better Of Him; Refuses To Shake Hands With Ball Boy

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is in a league of his own and his record in the competition over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Ronaldo has a total of 128 goals in the Champions League which is more than what has been scored by most of the top teams in Europe. The Juventus No. 7 is rightly called "Mr Champions League" and it won't come as a surprise to anyone if the five-time Champions League winner ends up as a top scorer at the end of the competition. Do you think that is possible? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read | Warriors Make A Touching Gesture; Invite Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victims To A Game

Also Read | Diego Maradona Loses His Cool And Goes Berserk During Gimnasia's 2-1 Win