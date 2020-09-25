UEFA Super Cup Final Sees 20,000 Supporters in Puskas Arena, Fans ignore COVID-19 Warnings

Despite the UEFA Super Cup final between Bayern vs Sevilla taking place in a coronavirus hotspot, over 20,000 fans were in attendance at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Images and video footage captured a number of Sevilla fans closely packed together in one part of the ground whilst German authorities warned most Bayern Munich fans against travelling to the Hungarian capital. It is now believed that the fans who attended the UEFA Super Cup final between Bayern vs Sevilla could cause another spike in coronavirus cases across Europe.

UEFA Super Cup final: Bayern vs Sevilla witnesses nearly 20,000 fans in Puskas Arena

In the era of coronavirus, fans present in attendance during a football game has become something of a rarity, but during the UEFA Super Cup final in Budapest, around 20,000 fans were allowed inside the Puskas Arena to watch the Bayern vs Sevilla game live. Last season's Champions League winners squared off against last season's Europa League champions and Bayern Munich managed to get their hands on the UEFA Super Cup after extra-time. Javi Hernandez proved to the unlikely hero for Bayern Munich as they came from behind to win 2-1 on the night.

However, the headlines were grabbed by the fans in the stadium as Hungary PM Viktor Orban allowed supporters from both teams inside the ground for the first time since the resumption of football from the pandemic. UEFA initially planned to allow 30% of the 68,000-capacity stadium to be filled at the Puskas Arena but on Thursday announced that it would be at 25% capacity. This was despite Budapest being deemed as a coronavirus hotspot.

Fans attending football.



A thing of beauty 😍#UEFASuperCup pic.twitter.com/hxLUJH81SX — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) September 24, 2020

UEFA Super Cup final: Fans ignore social distancing protocol at Puskas Arena

Images and video footage from the game showed that the majority of the Sevilla fans were close to each other while watching the game. The Sevilla faithful were also filmed partying on the way to the game while almost two-thirds of the Bayern Munich fans returned their tickets after German officials warned them against entering a 'biological bomb'. Reports from RTL claim that Bayern Munich have offered free coronavirus testing for fans that made the trip to Budapest until Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said that he was "extremely concerned" with Bayern fans travelling to Budapest due to the high risk of catching the infection. According to WHO, there have been 20,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hungary, resulting in 702 deaths. Even authorities in Hungary have raised concerns regarding the game being played with fans in the stadium as risks of a second wave might spiral out of control.

Image Credits - AP