Bruno Fernandes Slams Critics Incessantly Picking At His Manchester United Penalty Record

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has hit back at his critics and defended his penalty record since moving to Old Trafford in January. The Portuguese international's arrival saw an upturn in the Red Devils' fortunes as they recovered from their poor form earlier in the season to qualify for the Champions League. Bruno Fernandes was subsequently named the Man United Player of the Year, but his critics have cited that many of his goals have come from the spot, earning him the moniker of 'Penandes'.

Bruno Fernandes penalty record: Manchester United star hits back at detractors, claims he is willing to pass on spot-kick duties

Since joining Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has inherited spot-kick duties and his distinctive style makes him one of the best penalty takers around. However, the Bruno Fernandes penalty record has been used by rival fans to criticise his influence at Old Trafford. The Portuguese playmaker has now hit back at his critics, suggesting that he is willing to give up his penalty-taking duties if needed. Speaking to United Review, the Manchester United star said that detractors only hit out at him scoring penalties, not others if they convert their spot-kicks.

Bruno Fernandes: "I know everyone is talking about them [penalties] like it’s easy but you can lose a final with a penalty. #mufc wins the Champions League in Moscow with penalties [in 2008]. For most people, it’s easy when you’re in front of the TV." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

The Man United Player of the Year said that penalties are part of the modern game and one needs to score when they have the chance. Bruno Fernandes said that it is easy to disregard spot-kicks but finals can be lost with a penalty. The 26-year-old said that Manchester United won the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow on penalties and people watching on TV feel it's easy.

Bruno Fernandes further added that the most important thing is scoring for Manchester United and it doesn't matter if he is taking the penalty or not. The Portuguese playmaker said that he trusts the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to convert from the spot, and would be willing to pass on the chance to them.

Manchester United broke the Premier League record for the most penalties awarded in a single season with 14 in the 2019-20 campaign. The Bruno Fernandes penalty record before joining the Red Devils was impeccable, resulting in him taking over the spot-kick duties from Rashford, Martial and Pogba, who all missed a penalty at some point last season. The Portuguese playmaker converted all his penalties last season, scoring 12 times in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes has only missed two out of the 30 penalties he has taken in his career, statistically making him one of the best spot-kick takers in Europe.

