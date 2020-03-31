Coronavirus Pandemic: UEFA Defends Decision To Stage Atalanta Vs Valencia Amidst Crisis

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to play the Atalanta vs Valencia clash earlier this year. Many organisations have accused UEFA of giving the Champions League clash between Atalanta and Valencia, which was held on February 19, the green light despite the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. More than 40,000 fans attended the game which was held at Giuseppe Meazza. It is considered to be one of the major reasons for the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. The mayor of Bergamo termed the Atalanta vs Valencia match a 'biological bomb' for the coronavirus pandemic in the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League clash.

Coronavirus pandemic: Aleksander Ceferin backs UEFA

However, Aleksander Ceferin has refused to take any criticism for the February 19 UEFA Champions League game. Ceferin stated that they had no way of knowing the situation (coronavirus pandemic) will take such a drastic turn so quickly. Aleksander Ceferin said “On February 19, no one knew that Lombardy would be the centre of the epidemic (coronavirus pandemic). Who were we to say it shouldn’t go ahead? We followed the advice of the authorities at all times and we couldn’t do anything. Decisions can’t be taken in a day,” he added. Aleksander Ceferin also said that UEFA was right to go ahead with the second leg as it took place behind closed doors.

Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA Champions League return date

With UEFA moving the Euro 2020 to next year, the UEFA Champions League is expected to run its course this year. UEFA can resume the Champions League on May 2020 if the coronavirus pandemic situation is under control by then. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final could take place on June 27, 2020, at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However, there are no details about when the remaining games will be played.

Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA Champions League could get cancelled

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warns the season may be 'lost' because of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/i7p4lL5OPw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 29, 2020

