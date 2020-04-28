Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Return To Italy This Week, Will Spend Two Weeks In Quarantine

The story of a Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy sent social media into a frenzy as the Portuguese star is finally tipped to return to Juventus. Having remained in the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine for over a month, the 35-year-old star winger is prepared to jet back to Turin on Tuesday. The Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy will put an end to his quarantine stint in Madeira as Juventus prepare for the return of their foreign players in a bid to resume full training.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine in Madeira to end

The highly-anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy will reportedly take place on Tuesday as Juventus prepare for the arrival of their talisman. According to reports from Record, the Cristiano Ronaldo return to Juventus will lead to the arrival of other foreign players at the Turin-based club as the Serie A giants are keen on resuming full training with the first team. The Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine period lasted over a month with his girlfriend and kids at his hometown of Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine for 2-weeks

Despite isolating his family from the rest of the world in Madeira, the Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy will see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spend two weeks of self-isolation in Italy. The Italian government is concerned over the outbreak of a second wave of coronavirus and Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to remain in quarantine for up to a fortnight before resuming training with the rest of his teammates. It was also reported earlier by OJogo that Juventus are planning to test all their players for coronavirus to avoid the two-week quarantine spell for foreign players arriving in Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent most of his time in quarantine keeping himself in shape for the possible resumption of the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Serie A return

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hinted at a possible Serie A return. The PM permitted players to resume training on May 4. Although Conte did not confirm an exact return date for the Serie A, he has allowed players to train in groups from May 18 onwards.

